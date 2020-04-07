Hero MotoCorp Discontinues 4 Models In India

Hero MotoCorp has taken off four models from its website. These include the Glamour, Passion XPro, Maestro 110 and the Duet scooters as well. Now these models have been axed completely and will not be re-introduced in BS6 avatars. The Hero website also doesn't list out its 200 cc models like the XTreme 200T, Xtreme 200R, Xtreme 200S. Models like the Glamour FI, Passion Pro i3S, Splendor Pro i3S have been upgraded and are now known as the Glamour BS6, Passion Pro BS6 and the Splendor Pro BS6. And the Maestro 110 and the Duet 110 have now been replaced by the new Maestro 125, which did get launched last year.

(The Hero XPulse 200T along with the Xtreme 200S and the Xtreme 200R could get a BS6 variant in the coming months)

Currently, the most powerful model on Hero's website is the XPulse 200. It has done well for Hero and was the first 200 cc model from Hero to get a BS6 engine. As mentioned earlier, Hero has temporarily taken down its other 200 cc models, which are the XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200R and the Xtreme 200S. While the Xtreme 200R did fairly well, the XPulse 200T and the Xtreme 200S haven't had much success and it could be possible that Hero may decide to bring in BS6 versions of select 200 cc models and not all three of them (excluding the XPulse 200 since it is already listed).

(The next launch from Hero will be the Xtreme 160R. It is already listed on the company's website)

Hero MotoCorp is back in the premium commuter motorcycle segment with the company's first offering in the 160 cc motorcycle segment, with the new Hero Xtreme 160R. And this time, it's an all-new motorcycle. The Hero MotoCorp website also lists the XTreme 160R and was supposed to launch it in April 2020 but the Coronavirus crisis has put a spanner in the works of many automotive companies. The spanner also includes the fact that Hero has temporarily suspended manufacturing at its plants across the globe and all dealerships are under lockdown as well. This was reflected in the poor sales for March 2020 as well.

The company registered a decline of 42 per cent in total sales (domestic+exports). The manufacturer's sales for the previous month stood at 334,647 units as opposed to 581,279 units sold a year before in March 2019. Domestic sales stood at 316,685 units, a drop of 42.7 per cent as compared to 553,302 units sold in March 2019. On the other hand, exports stood at 17,962 units, a decline of 35.7 per cent as against 27,977 units over March 2019.

