Hero MotoCorp Extends Warranty Duration, Free Services

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services till June 30, 2020, in view of the nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement by Hero MotoCorp, the company, for the benefit of all its existing customers, has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lockdown period. According to Hero, the services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush.

The extension of warranty, free services is for all Hero customers

The extended services include all scheduled free service expiring between March 21 and April 30, all services under Joyride (annual maintenance contract) expiring between March 21 and April 30, as well as for vehicles for which warranty is expiring during lockdown period. All these will now be extended till June 30, 2020. Hero MotoCorp is also extending Road Side Assistance where permitted by local authorities. The company is also offering a toll-free 24x7 customer helpline number (18002660018) to support all customer queries related to sales, after-sales, service, warranty, and other support.

The announcement to extend the services till June 30 comes after several two-wheeler brands also announced similar measures in view of the nationwide lockdown in India, the world's largest two-wheeler market. Bajaj Auto, Yamaha and KTM have all announced that free services and existing warranty on two-wheelers will be extended in view of the ongoing lockdown.

