New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp Extends Warranty Duration, Free Services

Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hero MotoCorp extends warranty, free services in view of COVID-19 outbreak

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp extends free services & warranty till June 30
  • The offers is available for all customers of Hero MotoCorp
  • Many two-wheeler manufacturers are offering similar offers in India

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services till June 30, 2020, in view of the nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement by Hero MotoCorp, the company, for the benefit of all its existing customers, has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lockdown period. According to Hero, the services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Extends Free Service, Warranty For Customers

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

Passion Pro i3S

Pleasure

Glamour 125

Passion Pro 110

XPulse 200

XPulse 200T

Pleasure Plus 110

Destini 125

Xtreme 200S

Splendor iSMART 110

Maestro Edge

Glamour

Xtreme Sports

Splendor Pro

Glamour Programmed FI

Passion Xpro

Karizma ZMR

Achiever

Duet

Maestro Edge 125

Splendor iSmart

HF Deluxe Eco

Xtreme 200R

HF Dawn

6edruo3k

The extension of warranty, free services is for all Hero customers

The extended services include all scheduled free service expiring between March 21 and April 30, all services under Joyride (annual maintenance contract) expiring between March 21 and April 30, as well as for vehicles for which warranty is expiring during lockdown period. All these will now be extended till June 30, 2020. Hero MotoCorp is also extending Road Side Assistance where permitted by local authorities. The company is also offering a toll-free 24x7 customer helpline number (18002660018) to support all customer queries related to sales, after-sales, service, warranty, and other support.

Also Read: Yamaha Extends Warranty & Free Services For Customers

0 Comments

The announcement to extend the services till June 30 comes after several two-wheeler brands also announced similar measures in view of the nationwide lockdown in India, the world's largest two-wheeler market. Bajaj Auto, Yamaha and KTM have all announced that free services and existing warranty on two-wheelers will be extended in view of the ongoing lockdown.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 50,860 - 54,150 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 57,250 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 60,700 - 70,800 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 43,000 - 55,295 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 55,575 - 67,190 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 60,000 - 62,000 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 56,100 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 97,000 - 1.05 Lakh *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 47,300 - 56,800 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 54,650 - 57,500 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 79,200 - 81,200 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 66,700 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 58,500 - 62,700 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 64,900 - 67,100 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Coronavirus: Progress Through A Lockdown
Coronavirus: Progress Through A Lockdown
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities