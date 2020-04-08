Hero MotoCorp Launches Design Challenge

Hero MotoCorp has launched a design challenge under the Hero CoLabs name. The challenge is open for all and intends to crowdsource new design graphics for the company's most popular motorcycle, the Hero Splendor Plus, and also invites participants to design a t-shirt, or riding jacket inspired by the Hero XPulse. Participants can choose from any one or both of the challenges and will be free to submit as many entries as they want for both the challenges, and multiple entries from one participant will be judged separately.

The Hero CoLabs initiative is to collaborate and co-create with creative minds to give designers a platform to showcase their creativity and innovation. The first challenge is to design graphics on three high-resolution black views of the Hero Splendor+, without changing the Hero MotoCorp and Splendor logos. The black canvas images can be downloaded from the Hero CoLabs website. There are no restrictions on the use of colours, and any font can be used.

Also Read: How to participate, rules and important dates

The BS6 Hero XPulse will meet the new emission regulations, but loses a little bit of power and torque

The second challenge is to design a t-shirt or riding jacket inspired by the Hero XPulse adventure bike. Rules are simple; to use the 'H' from the Hero MotoCorp logo and the 'X" from the XPulse logo, and colour combination should match the XPulse brand tonality. For the t-shirt design, participants can also use taglines, either standalone, or merging with the XPulse logo.

Also Read: BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Specifications Revealed

To enter the Hero CoLabs Design Challenge, participants must register individually, on or before April 21, 2020, and then submit the designs, also by April 21, 2020. Top 50 entries will be uploaded for voting on April 23, 2020, and voting will close on April 31, 2020. All the uploaded designs will be evaluated by an internal Hero MotoCorp jury, and the winners will be decided based on voting and the jury's decision. Winners and Runnders Up, as well as Special Mentions will be announced on Hero MotoCorp's social media platforms. Winners will be contacted separately for prize distribution, within three months of announcement. The grand prize is a Hero XPulse to be won.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.