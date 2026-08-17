Hero MotoCorp Patents New Dual-Purpose Motorcycle In India

Hero MotoCorp appears to be working on a new dual-purpose motorcycle for the Indian market. A new design patent filed in India reveals a rugged, lightweight motorcycle with an upright riding position aimed for commuting and capable enough to be ridden on rough terrain. A test mule featuring similar design elements was spotted a few months back, and you can read all about it here.

The design patent brings back memories of the Hero Impulse, mainly due to its basic design philosophy. The patent image gives us a good look at the motorcycle's overall design and hardware. It features a tall, slim profile, a raised front mudguard and spoke wheels, giving it a clear dual-purpose character.

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The front-end design features a sculpted headlamp fairing, with a compact headlamp and a small cowl on top that will cover a small digital instrument cluster. The slim contoured fuel tank and minimal bodywork further suggests its lightweight, functional approach. Another aspect is the large tubular luggage rack at the rear. The motorcycle also gets a long, single-piece seat, saree guard and a substantial rear mudguard, suggesting that everyday practicality for commuting has been considered alongside its off-road ability.

The front wheel seems to be larger than the rear, although the patent does not specify the wheel sizes. The motorcycle uses conventional telescopic front forks with rubber gaiters, while a monoshock is visible at the rear. Braking hardware includes a single disc at both ends. The motorcycle will most be equipped with just single-channel ABS to keep costs low.

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The chassis seems to be a tubular frame with the engine bolted to it while the lower section of the motorcycle is fitted with a bash plate for protection to the powertrain. The single-cylinder engine is mounted within the frame, with an oil-cooled on the right side and the exhaust routed along the right side, like on the Impulse.

Knowing Hero already has experience with dual-purpose motorcycles through the XPulse family and its learnings from motorsports, the motorcycle shown in the new patent looks simpler than the XPulse 200 4V and could potentially be positioned below it with the 160cc motor elements borrowed from the Xtreme 160R. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding its power, weight or intended positioning.

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Hero is likely to be looking to explore the segment from another angle with a simpler and more accessible Xpulse.