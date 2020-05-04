Hero MotoCorp Set To Resume Operations After 40 Days Of Lockdown

Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, as well as the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters by volume, is getting ready to restart operations as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India. The decision has been taken after the relaxations announced by the government on the countrywide lockdown and the necessary permissions granted by local authorities, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. However, only essential employees will be coming to work, while other support staff will continue to work from home, Hero said in the statement.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp has released a statement announcing the resumption of operations

"The health, safety and overall well-being of everyone in our large ecosystem has been the top priority for us at Hero MotoCorp. From the early onset of COVID-19, we have been proactive in our Business Continuity plan and this has helped us during the much-needed nationwide lockdown. It was our preemptive preparation that has kept us in good stead during these past 40 days," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

"We are now ready to hit the ground sprinting as we commence the re-opening of our facilities. The well-being of the citizens continues to be our focus and the running of our economic engines is crucial to ensure their health and prosperity. With meticulous planning and enthusiasm, we are set to recommence operations. I am optimistic that business and the economy will begin the trajectory of its gradual recovery from here."

Launches of new products like the Hero Xtreme 160R had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak

To begin with, Hero MotoCorp is commencing operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan. These manufacturing plants will reopen from May 4, 2020 and production at these facilities will commence from May 6, 2020.

Only the essential staff will come to work at all the other facilities and corporate offices, observing social distancing and all prescribed safety measures. The remaining employees across all locations in India will continue to Work from Home (WFH) till further notice. Hero MotoCorp's other manufacturing plants have also obtained the necessary permissions to reopen and these will commence operations after most of the supply chain partners of the Company get the permissions to operate.

The Company's R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) - has also received the necessary permission to reopen and will resume functioning soon. The company has prepared a formal restart manual and shared with all employees via email as well as webinars, and its adherence has been made mandatory until full normalcy is restored.

Under the guidelines of the restart manual, all employees will be required to wear face masks and face shields, and regular sanitizing of work stations, personal items will be mandatory, along with maintaining social distancing. Self declaration of good health will be mandatory through Aarogya Setu app, as well as the Hero app. All domestic and international travel has been suspended, as well as celebratory and business gatherings. Visitors will not be allowed on company premises, and neither will employees be allowed to visit vendor and dealer premises.

Hero has developed two-wheeler ambulances in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Hero MotoCorp halted operations across its manufacturing facilities and made work from home mandatory for all its offices from March 22, 2020. With the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, most of the Company's extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually from today onwards.

No vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers during the month of April, 2020. During this time, Hero MotoCorp - along with other Hero Group companies - has been engaged in a host of social welfare work, setting aside a corpus of ₹ 100 crore for the relief efforts towards COVID-19, including a contribution of Rs 50 crore to the PM-Cares fund, the statement said.

In addition to donating over 2000 motorcycles to authorities, Hero MotoCorp has also been distributing meals, manufacturing and distributing sanitizers, face-masks, and developing engineering solutions for public safety. The Company continues to expand the scope of these initiatives. Hero MotoCorp has also specially developed two-wheeler first responder vehicles and the production of 60 such vehicles will start this week. These vehicles will be distributed to the local authorities in the remote and inaccessible areas across the country.

