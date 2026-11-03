Hero MotoCorp's First Electric Motorcycle Is Vida UBX 06

It has taken a while, but India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer finally has an electric motorcycle in its portfolio. Hero MotoCorp's Vida UBX 06, has been unveiled at EICMA 2026, which will soon join Hero's scooter-only electric two-wheeler family. Pronounced ‘yoob-eks’, the motorcycle draws inspiration from supermoto bikes, said Pawan Munjal, Chairman at Hero MotoCorp at the motorcycle's debut.

Vida UBX 06: What we know so far

Hero has divulged precious little about the UBX 06, but a closer look at the motorcycle reveals some fundamental details. The UBX's LED projector headlight is nestled within viewfinder frame-shaped LED daytime running lights, and in true supermoto-style, the UBX 06 sports knuckle guards.

The UBX 06 has a large, fixed battery, and a mid-drive motor. Power is delivered via chain final drive. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork and a monoshock.

The UBX 06 also has a large, full-colour digital display, with the control cube for it mounted on the left handlebar. Also present on the motorcycle are cruise control, front and rear disc brakes and what appears to be single-channel anti-lock braking (ABS).