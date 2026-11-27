Commuter motorcycles remain the backbone of India's two-wheeler market, largely because they offer an affordable and practical way of getting around. However, not every buyer looks for the same thing. Some prioritise fuel efficiency and low running costs, while others want a little more performance, comfort and equipment without spending too much.

We have chosen three motorcycles that cater to these requirements: the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Honda Shine 125 and TVS Raider. Each has built its reputation around a different set of strengths. Here's how they compare across various parameters to help you choose the right commuter motorcycle.

Engine & Performance

Specifications Hero Splendor Plus Xtec Honda Shine 125 TVS Raider Engine 97.2cc 123.94cc 124.8cc Configuration Single-cylinder Single-cylinder Single-cylinder Cooling Air-cooled Air-cooled Air-cooled Maximum power 7.91 bhp 10.59 bhp 11.2 bhp Maximum torque 8.05 Nm 11 Nm 11.2 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 5-speed 5-speed

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC has the smallest engine here, with its 97.2cc motor producing 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm. It is primarily tuned for fuel efficiency and everyday commuting rather than outright performance. Hero's i3S start-stop technology also helps reduce fuel consumption in stop-and-go traffic.

The Honda Shine 125 gets a larger 123.94cc engine, producing 10.59 bhp and 11 Nm. Its five-speed gearbox gives it an advantage over the Splendor, particularly when riding at higher speeds or on highways. The engine is known for its smooth and refined nature, making it a good middle ground between performance and efficiency.

The TVS Raider takes the lead with 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm from its 124.8cc engine. It also gets two riding modes, Eco and Power, allowing riders to choose between efficiency and sharper throttle response. Select iGO variants offer an additional torque boost, taking the peak figure to 11.75 Nm.

Also Read: 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R First Ride Review: Is it the Best 160 cc Bike?

Dimensions & Ergonomics

Specifications Hero Splendor Plus Xtec Honda Shine 125 TVS Raider Kerb weight 112 kg 113 kg 123 kg Seat height 785 mm 791 mm 780 mm Wheelbase 1,236 mm 1,285 mm 1,326 mm Ground clearance 165 mm 162 mm 180 mm Fuel tank capacity 9.8 litres 10.5 litres 10 litres

The Splendor Plus XTEC is the lightest motorcycle here, making it easy to manoeuvre through traffic and manage at low speeds. Its relatively narrow proportions and accessible seat height also make it a good option for first-time riders.

The Shine 125 is slightly heavier but gets a longer wheelbase and a comfortable riding position. Its conventional commuter ergonomics make it well suited to longer daily commutes, including comfortable two-up riding.

The Raider is the heaviest here but gets the lowest seat height and highest ground clearance. Its longer wheelbase and sportier riding position give it a more planted stance, while being nimble to filter thorough traffic.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Which Bike Fits You?

Cycle Parts & Braking

Component Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Honda Shine 125 TVS Raider Front suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension 5-step adjustable twin shocks Hydraulic twin shocks Preload-adjustable monoshock Front brake Drum / Disc Drum / Disc Drum / Disc Rear brake Drum Drum Drum/ Disc Braking system Integrated Braking System CBS SBT / single-channel ABS Front wheel 18-inch 18-inch 17-inch Rear wheel 18-inch 18-inch 17-inch

All three motorcycles use conventional telescopic front forks, but their rear suspension setups differ. The Splendor and Shine get twin shock absorbers, while the Raider features a preload-adjustable monoshock, lending it a slightly sportier setup.

The Splendor Plus XTEC offers a front drum brake on the XTEC 2.0, while the regular XTEC range also has a front disc variant. The Shine offers a front disc on its higher variant, while the Raider has more extensive braking options, including a front and rear disc setup with dual-channel ABS on select top-spec variants.

The Raider's smaller 17-inch wheels and wider tyre setup also give it a sportier stance compared to the larger 18-inch wheels on the Splendor and Shine 125.

Features & Equipment

Feature Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Honda Shine 125 TVS Raider LED headlamp Select variants No Yes Instrument console Analogue / Digital Digital Digital / TFT Smartphone connectivity Yes No Select variants Navigation No No Select TFT variant Riding modes No No Eco / Power USB charging Yes Type-C Select variants Side-stand engine cut-off Yes Yes Yes

The Splendor Plus XTEC has a considerably more comprehensive feature list than the standard model. It gets a digital instrument console with Bluetooth-based call and SMS alerts, a real-time mileage indicator and i3S technology. The XTEC 2.0 further adds an LED headlamp, hazard lights, a mobile charging port and a redesigned seat, making it a more appealing package for buyers who want modern conveniences without stepping into the 125cc segment.

The Honda Shine 125 gets a fully digital instrument console as standard, displaying information such as real-time mileage and distance to empty. A USB Type-C charging port and an automatic start-stop system further improve everyday convenience. However, it misses out on smartphone connectivity.

The TVS Raider is clearly the most feature-rich motorcycle here. Depending on the variant, it gets a colour TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, voice assistance and additional connected functions.

Price & Variants

Motorcycle Ex-showroom price (Delhi) Hero Splendor Plus XTEC ₹82,418 onwards Honda Shine 125 ₹83,422 onwards TVS Raider ₹84,990 onwards

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC has the lowest starting price, although its higher variants narrow the gap with the competition. The XTEC 2.0 and front disc variants command a premium over the entry-level XTEC. The Honda Shine 125 sits in the middle, with its front disc brake and Limited Edition variants commanding a premium over the base version. The TVS Raider is the most expensive of the three at the top end, particularly with its connected TFT and ABS-equipped variants.

Also Read: Hero Vida UBX 06 Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing In India

Which Commuter Bike Should You Buy?

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is a sensible choice for buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency, low running costs and everyday convenience. Its lightweight construction, simple mechanical package and added features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a digital console and i3S technology make it a more appealing proposition than the standard Splendor Plus. However, its smaller engine and four-speed gearbox mean it isn't as capable when it comes to faster highway runs.

The Honda Shine 125 makes a strong case as an all-round commuter. Its larger engine delivers a noticeable performance advantage over the Splendor, while its refined motor, comfortable ergonomics and five-speed gearbox make it better suited to longer commutes. It may not be the most exciting motorcycle here, but it strikes a good balance between performance and practicality.

The TVS Raider is the one to consider if you want something more engaging. It has the highest power output, a sportier riding experience and a considerably more comprehensive feature list. Its higher-spec variants also offer equipment that you wouldn't typically associate with conventional commuter motorcycles. The trade-off is a higher price and slightly greater weight.