Hero Vida UBX 06 Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing In India
- UBX 06 was showcased at EICMA 2026
- Features include a TFT display, cruise control, and more
- Expected to launch in India mid-2027
Hero MotoCorp's first electric motorcycle under its Vida brand has been spotted testing on Indian roads, just days after the company showcased a derivative of it at EICMA 2026. Called the UBX 06 (pronounced 'yoob-eks'), it will mark Vida's entry into the electric motorcycle segment.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Launched At Rs 1.16 Lakh
As expected, the test bike is heavily camouflaged, but its overall proportions and design appear close to the motorcycle displayed at EICMA. The UBX 06 draws inspiration from supermoto motorcycles, with an upright riding stance, a tall front section and a compact-looking rear.
The test mule gives us little about what is hiding under the camouflage, but from what we saw at EICMA, the front end gets an LED projector headlight housed within a viewfinder-shaped frame of LED daytime running lights. However, the test bike appears to miss out on the knuckle guards seen on the EICMA-showcased version.
Also Read: EICMA 2026: Hero XPulse 450 Unveiled In Production Form
The UBX 06 also gets a large FT display, which is also seen here on the test mule. Its control cube is mounted on the left handlebar, while the right-side switchgear appears to house the controls for other functions. Cruise control is another feature spotted on the motorcycle.
Other visible hardware includes disc brakes at both ends and what appears to be single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear.
The brand hasn't revealed any specifications of the UBX 06 yet, but the motorcycle displayed at EICMA offered a few clues. It gets a large, fixed battery pack and a mid-drive motor, with power sent to the rear wheel through a chain final drive.
This is a different approach from the hub motors commonly seen on electric scooters. A mid-drive setup also allows the motor to sit closer to the motorcycle's centre.
Also Read: EICMA 2026: Hero Xpulse Scrambler 250 Concept Showcased
As for details on its battery capacity, motor output, claimed range or charging figures, we expect it to be rolled out closer to the motorcycle's launch.
The UBX 06 will be an important addition to Vida's line-up, which has so far comprised electric scooters. Though it remains to be confirmed, we expect it to launch in India in mid-2027.
Spy image source: Throttle Tales India (Instagram)
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