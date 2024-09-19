Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on September 19, 2024
Highlights
- The Hero Xpulse 400 has been spotted testing.
- To be powered by a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
- Expected to feature a full-colour TFT screen.
A spy video which appears to have been filmed from the Himalayas has confirmed that the Xpulse 400 is still under development and testing by Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle, which was once widely reported to have been shelved by Hero, was initially supposed to be launched by mid-2020, before being delayed indefinitely. The Hero Xpulse 400 will be built around a new chassis, and will be quite well-equipped when it comes to features. carandbike had also learnt from sources a while back that the motorcycle will be equipped with a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. car&bike has also learnt that the project is codenamed ACDA, and seems to be nearing completion.
Also Read: Exclusive: Hero XPulse 400 To Get 421 cc Engine
The Xpulse 400 will be equipped with a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine
As per the video, the Xpulse 400 will be quite different from its 200 cc counterpart from a cosmetic point of view. The most noticeable change is the larger fuel tank along with tail lamps, which appear to be revised units of the units on the 200 cc model. The motorcycle is also expected to retain a few styling cues, such as the round front LED headlamp, which is commonly associated with the bike. We’ve also been told that the motorcycle will feature a full-colour TFT screen, a feature never seen before on the Xpulse. The initial prototype was almost ready before facing engine issues, particularly overheating, car&bike has learnt. Now, Hero seems to have resolved those issues and restarted testing of the adventure bike once again.
Also Read: Hero Centennial CE100 Auctioned For Rs 20.30 Lakh; One Bike Still Up For Grabs In Online Contest
The Hero Xpulse 400 will likely be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.60 lakh
In terms of cycle parts, the test mule was spotted with a telescopic front fork setup, while the rear had a monoshock setup. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle will feature a 21-inch front wheel. On the powertrain front, the liquid-cooled 421 cc is expected to churn performance figures of around 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, which will put it in the same territory as motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.
Also Read: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh
The Hero Xpulse 400 will likely be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.60 lakh and is expected to be a more accessible offering when compared to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Hero Models
- Hero XPulse 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh
- Hero Splendor PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,380 - 72,900
- Hero HF DeluxeEx-Showroom Price₹ 62,002 - 68,522
- Hero HF Deluxe i3sEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,152
- Hero Super SplendorEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,118 - 87,268
- Hero Passion Pro i3SEx-Showroom Price₹ 67,400 - 71,400
- Hero HF 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49,400
- Hero Glamour 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,598 - 97,598
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,900 - 79,738
- Hero Maestro EdgeEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,900 - 71,200
- Hero Destini 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 70,590 - 82,290
- Hero Xtreme 160REx-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh
- Hero Splendor iSmartEx-Showroom Price₹ 65,950 - 68,150
- Hero Maestro Edge 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 73,450 - 82,320
- Hero Xoom 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 68,599 - 84,968
- Hero Vida V1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 - 1.52 Lakh
- Hero Glamour 125 XTECEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,838 - 89,438
- Hero Mavrick 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakh
- Hero Passion PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 76,301
- Hero Splendor Plus XtecEx-Showroom Price₹ 79,405 - 82,911
- Hero Karizma XMREx-Showroom Price₹ 1.8 Lakh
- Hero XPulse 200T 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.36 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 125REx-Showroom Price₹ 95,000 - 99,500
- Hero Xtreme 160R 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 Lakh
- Hero Xtreme 200S 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.41 Lakh