Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India

A video that has surfaced on the internet has confirmed that the motorcycle is still under development by Hero MotoCorp
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Xpulse 400 has been spotted testing.
  • To be powered by a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
  • Expected to feature a full-colour TFT screen.

A spy video which appears to have been filmed from the Himalayas has confirmed that the Xpulse 400 is still under development and testing by Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle, which was once widely reported to have been shelved by Hero, was initially supposed to be launched by mid-2020, before being delayed indefinitely. The Hero Xpulse 400 will be built around a new chassis, and will be quite well-equipped when it comes to features. carandbike had also learnt from sources a while back that the motorcycle will be equipped with a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. car&bike has also learnt that the project is codenamed ACDA, and seems to be nearing completion.

 

Also ReadExclusive: Hero XPulse 400 To Get 421 cc Engine
Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India 1 The Xpulse 400 will be equipped with a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

 

As per the video, the Xpulse 400 will be quite different from its 200 cc counterpart from a cosmetic point of view. The most noticeable change is the larger fuel tank along with tail lamps, which appear to be revised units of the units on the 200 cc model. The motorcycle is also expected to retain a few styling cues, such as the round front LED headlamp, which is commonly associated with the bike. We’ve also been told that the motorcycle will feature a full-colour TFT screen, a feature never seen before on the Xpulse. The initial prototype was almost ready before facing engine issues, particularly overheating, car&bike has learnt. Now, Hero seems to have resolved those issues and restarted testing of the adventure bike once again. 

 

Also ReadHero Centennial CE100 Auctioned For Rs 20.30 Lakh; One Bike Still Up For Grabs In Online Contest
 Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India 2

The Hero Xpulse 400 will likely be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.60 lakh

 

In terms of cycle parts, the test mule was spotted with a telescopic front fork setup, while the rear had a monoshock setup. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle will feature a 21-inch front wheel. On the powertrain front, the liquid-cooled 421 cc is expected to churn performance figures of around 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, which will put it in the same territory as motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh
 

The Hero Xpulse 400 will likely be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.60 lakh and is expected to be a more accessible offering when compared to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.


Image Source 

# Hero Motocorp# Hero Xpulse 400# Hero Xpulse 400 spyshots# Hero Xpulse 400 new engine# Hero Xpulse 400 features# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Hero Models

