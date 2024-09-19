Hero Xpulse 400 Spotted Testing In India

A spy video which appears to have been filmed from the Himalayas has confirmed that the Xpulse 400 is still under development and testing by Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle, which was once widely reported to have been shelved by Hero, was initially supposed to be launched by mid-2020, before being delayed indefinitely. The Hero Xpulse 400 will be built around a new chassis, and will be quite well-equipped when it comes to features. carandbike had also learnt from sources a while back that the motorcycle will be equipped with a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. car&bike has also learnt that the project is codenamed ACDA, and seems to be nearing completion.

The Xpulse 400 will be equipped with a 421 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine

As per the video, the Xpulse 400 will be quite different from its 200 cc counterpart from a cosmetic point of view. The most noticeable change is the larger fuel tank along with tail lamps, which appear to be revised units of the units on the 200 cc model. The motorcycle is also expected to retain a few styling cues, such as the round front LED headlamp, which is commonly associated with the bike. We’ve also been told that the motorcycle will feature a full-colour TFT screen, a feature never seen before on the Xpulse. The initial prototype was almost ready before facing engine issues, particularly overheating, car&bike has learnt. Now, Hero seems to have resolved those issues and restarted testing of the adventure bike once again.

The Hero Xpulse 400 will likely be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.60 lakh

In terms of cycle parts, the test mule was spotted with a telescopic front fork setup, while the rear had a monoshock setup. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The motorcycle will feature a 21-inch front wheel. On the powertrain front, the liquid-cooled 421 cc is expected to churn performance figures of around 40 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, which will put it in the same territory as motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.

The Hero Xpulse 400 will likely be priced in the ballpark of Rs 2.60 lakh and is expected to be a more accessible offering when compared to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.



