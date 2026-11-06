Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition Launched At Rs 1.16 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has added a new top-spec variant to the Xtreme 125R line-up. Called the Stealth Edition, it gets a TFT display and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is offered in a single paint scheme featuring Midnight Black colour with Pearl Red Accents.

Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition: What’s New?

The TFT console is the update we had reported on back in August. It replaces the 4.2-inch colour LCD on the other Xtreme 125R variants and adds Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and music control.



The TPMS is a more unusual addition for this class of motorcycle, letting riders check tyre pressures on the display. Hero says the Xtreme 125R is currently the only bike in its segment to offer the system.

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The rest of the equipment list is familiar. The Stealth Edition retains the ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control and three riding modes – Eco, Road and Power. It also gets disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS, as on the existing top-spec version.

Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition: Engine

The new variant gets the same 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the rest of the range. It makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,000rpm, with power sent to the rear wheel through a 5-speed gearbox. There are no changes to the dimensions or cycle parts either.

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Hero Xtreme 125R Stealth Edition: Price

At Rs 1.16 lakh, the Stealth Edition costs Rs 6,000 more than the existing Dual Channel ABS variant, which is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh. The rest of the range comprises the IBS variant at Rs 91,500 and the ABS single-seat version at Rs 96,700.

With the TFT display and TPMS, the Stealth Edition becomes the most expensive Xtreme 125R in the line-up. The engine and underpinnings remain the same; the extra money goes towards the added technology.