Honda 2Wheelers Open Service Centres In Kerala

Select Honda service centres in Kerala are operational for two days a week to service, repair and replace parts on two-wheelers for essential services workers, after the state managed to flatten the curve.

The Honda service centres in Kerala have opened based on the state government's directive

  • The Honda service centres are operational on Thursday & Sunday
  • Honda is maintaining social distancing at the workshops
  • The services are open only for essential services personnel

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company has opened select workshops in Kerala to resume partial operations to serve essential services personnel in the state. Honda service centres have served over 500 customers that are using its two-wheelers during their duty as part of essential services during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The move is in line with the Kerala government's order dated April 8, 2020, which allowed two-wheeler workshops and spare parts shops to resume services. At present, 50 Honda service centres have resumed operations for two days in a week - Thursday and Sunday - between 10 am and 5 pm. The workshops carry out immediate repairs, maintenance and spare parts change, as required.

Customers and employees need to maintain social distancing and use a face mask.

Speaking on the initiative, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, "In these challenging times of COVID-19 more than ever, Honda 2Wheelers India is moving forward as a responsible corporate. The entire Honda 2Wheelers India family is proud to resume the partial operations of our workshops across Kerala in line with the local Government's operational guidelines. Honda wholeheartedly thanks its many customers in Kerala who are everyday serving society with their essential services during the current lockdown. Providing peace of mind and convenience to all customers, these workshops & the staff therein are happy to provide immediate two-wheeler service needs, irrespective of the brand."

Honda says that all of its workshops in Kerala adhere to the safety and health protocols for the safety of its customers and the staff. The workshops have been sanitised at all customer interaction touchpoints including the vehicle receiving area, repair bay, vehicle delivery area and common areas. The employees are wearing masks and maintain a one-metre distance at all times. Customers too are requested to sanitise hands and wear face masks and maintain social distancing in the lounge area. The two-wheeler is operating alternate service bays to further enforce distancing.

Honda is also sanitising the key areas on vehicles before handing them over to the customers. This includes the vehicle key, handle grip, seat, brake lever among other parts. The company is also insisting on cashless transactions to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Kerala has been the only state so far to successfully flatten the curve with the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The reopening of workshops does emerge as a successful step in bringing normalcy back. Honda has already announced that it has extended the warranties and free services for customers till June 30, 2020.

