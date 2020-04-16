New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Activa 125 Prices Hiked; Now Starts At ₹ 68,042

The Honda Activa 125 has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 552 across all three versions on sale, but does not get any feature additions.

Prices for the Honda Activa 125 have gone up by Rs. 552 across all three variants

Highlights

  • Honda has updated all variants of the Activa 125
  • The Honda Activa 125 BS6 was launched in September last year
  • The Activa 125 gets a heavily revised 124 cc engine with fuel-injection

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently hiked prices for the Activa 125. The Honda Activa 125 is now priced from ₹ 68,042, going up to ₹ 75,042 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The price increase is that of ₹ 552 across all three variants of the scooter, namely Drum, Alloy and Disc options. The Activa 125 was the company's first BS6 compliant two-wheeler and was introduced in September last year. It marked a major overhaul for the Activa line-up as a whole with a new frame, heavily revised engine and a host of new features.

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6 Review

fbhdfkoc

 The Honda Activa 125 is now priced from ₹ 68,042, going up to ₹ 75,042

The Honda Activa 125 come with a new and larger frame that brings more ground clearance, floor space and a longer seat. Power comes from an updated 124 cc single-cylinder engine that now comes with fuel-injection and develops about 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The scooter also comes with friction reduction technology to maximise efficiency, and is equipped with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The scooter also get the new ACG silent start system with the one-touch function.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio Recalled In India

0 Comments

Other features on the Honda Activa 125 include LED headlamp, LED position lights, semi-digital instrument console, metal body, side stand engine cut-off and more. The scooter rides on alloy wheels, offered as an option and gets a front disc brake too. The Combi-braking system (CBS) is standard on the model. The Activa 125 competes in the fast-growing 125 cc scooter segment and locks horns against the TVS NTorq, Suzuki Access, Hero Destini 125 and more in the segment.

