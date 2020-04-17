Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently hiked prices on the Activa 6G and SP 125 two-wheelers in its line-up. Both models are now more expensive by ₹ 552, which is the same as the Honda Activa 125 that also received a price increase recently. It is to be noted that while the the Activa 125 and the SP 125 were launched in September and November 2019 respectively, the Activa 6G is barely three months old and already been subjected to a hike in price. The Honda Activa 6G range now starts at ₹ 64,464 for the standard variant and ₹ 65,964 for the Deluxe trim. Meanwhile, the Honda SP 125 is priced at ₹ 73,452 for the drum version, and ₹ 77,652 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc variant.

Starting with the Honda Activa 6G, the model received its most comprehensive upgrade yet with the latest iteration that includes a new frame shared with the Activa 125, which brings a larger body, better ground clearance, larger floor board and longer seat. The scooter also gets an external fuel filler for the first time, along with one-touch silent start, 12-inch front wheel, telescopic front fork and more. Power comes from the heavily revised 109.51cc, single-cylinder motor that develops 7.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm.

The Honda Activa 6G is based on the new Activa 125 and shares the same frame & cycle parts

With the Honda SP 125, the bike was Honda's first BS6 compliant offering and loses the Shine badge to distinguish better as a premium 125 cc commuter offering. The bike comes with sharp styling, LED headlamp, digital instrument console with distance to empty feature, alloy wheels, and more. The SP 125 is powered by a revised 125 cc motor that has been upgraded with fuel-injection, Honda Eco Technology and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The motor now develops 10.5 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Considering that either models do not get any changes, it's not clear what prompted the price hike on the models, and if we should expect the same on other two-wheelers in the near future. We have reached out to Honda on the matter and will update the story once we receive a response.

