Honda Activa H-Smart India Launch: Price, Specifications, Features, Images Details

The new variant is expected to get added tech over the standard variant including an anti-theft system.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
23-Jan-23 11:18 AM IST
LIVE
Honda is set to launch a new derivative of the Activa 6G in India Today. The new variant, set to be called the Activa H-Smart, is expected to be the most premium variant of the Activa 6G range adding in some new equipment.

Based on information available, Honda’s H-Smart trademark relates to an anti-theft system for its two-wheelers so we could see the system on the scooter. Furthermore the teasers suggest that there could be some smart connected features offered as well.

Delhi transport department documents also suggest that the Activa H-Smart will make more power than the Activa 6G at 7.73 bhp with the model also expected to be marginally lighter than other Activa 6G variants.

Follow here for more updates:

12:23 PM
Jan 23, 2023

Honda 2 Wheelers India says it has achieved cumulative sales of over 5.5 crore in the Indian market.

12:20 PM
Jan 23, 2023

Honda says it will soon introduce flex-fuel two-wheelers in the Indian market.

12:19 PM
Jan 23, 2023

Honda eyes 100 percent of global sales coming from electric or fuel cell vehicles by 2040.

12:16 PM
Jan 23, 2023

Asian Honda Motors Co, Business and product planning division director Ryo Takahashi commences proceedings.

12:05 PM
Jan 23, 2023

Honda is set to launch a new variant of the Activa in India today. The new variant is expected ot be called the H-Smart and it will offer some addeed tech over the Activa 6G.

car
Honda Activa 6G
Starts at ₹ 69,645
0
8.1
10
c&b expert Rating

