Honda Activa H-Smart India Launch: Price, Specifications, Features, Images Details

Honda is set to launch a new derivative of the Activa 6G in India Today. The new variant, set to be called the Activa H-Smart, is expected to be the most premium variant of the Activa 6G range adding in some new equipment.

Based on information available, Honda’s H-Smart trademark relates to an anti-theft system for its two-wheelers so we could see the system on the scooter. Furthermore the teasers suggest that there could be some smart connected features offered as well.

Delhi transport department documents also suggest that the Activa H-Smart will make more power than the Activa 6G at 7.73 bhp with the model also expected to be marginally lighter than other Activa 6G variants.

