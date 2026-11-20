Honda Activa vs TVS Jupiter vs Suzuki Access: Which Family Scooter Should You Buy?
- Honda Activa focuses on reliability, ease of use and a fuss-free ownership experience.
- TVS Jupiter offers the most storage space and a practical, family-friendly package.
- Suzuki Access 125 gets the performance advantage with its larger engine and stronger torque output.
A family scooter needs to do much more than simply get you from point A to point B. It should be comfortable for the rider and pillion, easy to manage in traffic, economical to run and practical enough for everyday errands. Three scooters that have consistently catered to these requirements are the Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access.
While the Activa banks on its established reputation, the Jupiter focuses on everyday convenience and practicality, whereas the Access brings a more powerful 125cc engine into the mix. Here's how they compare across important parameters to help you decide which one deserves a place in your garage.
Engine & Performance
|Specifications
|Honda Activa 110
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Suzuki Access 125
|Engine
|109.51cc
|113.3cc
|124cc
|Engine type
|Air-cooled, single-cylinder
|Air-cooled, single-cylinder
|Air-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|7.88 bhp
|7.91 bhp
|8.3 bhp
|Torque
|9.05 Nm
|9.2 Nm (9.8 Nm with iGO Assist)
|10.2 Nm
|Transmission
|CVT
|CVT
|CVT
The Activa's 109.51cc engine is tuned for smooth, predictable performance and everyday commuting. The Jupiter gets a slightly larger 113.3cc motor, with marginally higher torque and iGO Assist on select variants for improved acceleration.
The Suzuki Access, however, has the clear advantage on paper. Its 124cc engine produces 8.3 bhp and 10.2 Nm, making it the most powerful scooter here. The additional torque should come in handy when riding with a pillion, tackling inclines or cruising on open roads. It is also known for its refined engine and responsive performance.
Dimensions & Comfort
|Specifications
|Honda Activa 110
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Suzuki Access 125
|Length
|1,833 mm
|1,848 mm
|1,835 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,260 mm
|1,275 mm
|1,260 mm
|Seat height
|764 mm
|770 mm
|773 mm
|Ground clearance
|162 mm
|163 mm
|160 mm
|Kerb weight
|105-106 kg
|105-106 kg
|106 kg
All three scooters are lightweight and have accessible seat heights, making them easy to manage in city traffic. The Activa has the lowest seat height, which should make it particularly convenient for shorter riders. The Jupiter gets the longest wheelbase and a spacious seat, giving it an advantage when carrying a pillion. The Access has a comfortable, neutral riding position, although its slightly taller seat might be less convenient for some riders.
Storage & Practicality
|Feature
|Honda Activa 110
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Suzuki Access 125
|Underseat storage
|18 litres
|33 litres
|24.4 litres
|External fuel filling
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Front utility space
|Limited
|Yes
|Yes
|USB charging
|Type-C
|Type-A
|Yes
The TVS Jupiter is the clear winner when it comes to practicality, offering 33 litres of underseat storage. This makes it considerably more convenient for carrying groceries, bags and everyday essentials. Its front utility space and external fuel filler further improve usability.
The Access offers a respectable 24.4 litres of storage, along with front pockets and an external fuel filler. The Activa, meanwhile, has just 18 litres of storage, making it the least accommodating of the three. However, it does get a USB Type-C charging port on the relevant variants.
Brakes, Suspension & Features
|Equipment
|Honda Activa 110
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Suzuki Access 125
|Front suspension
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|Adjustable shock absorber
|Adjustable shock absorber
|Swingarm-mounted shock absorber
|Front brake
|Drum
|Drum / Disc
|Drum / Disc
|Rear brake
|Drum
|Drum
|Drum
|ABS
|No
|No
|Single-channel ABS on select variant
|Connected features
|Yes, top variant
|SmartXonnect variants
|Ride Connect variants
|Colour TFT display
|4.2-inch, top variant
|No
|4.2-inch, select variants
The Jupiter offers a front disc brake on its higher variants, while the Activa continues with drum brakes at both ends. The Access has an advantage here, with single-channel ABS available on its top variant.
Also Read: 6 Family-Friendly Petrol Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh: Jupiter, Destini, Activa & More
On the technology front, the Activa and Access offer 4.2-inch colour TFT displays on select variants, with smartphone connectivity and navigation functions. The Jupiter takes a more straightforward approach with its SmartXonnect system, offering useful connected features on higher variants. The Activa also gets Honda's keyless H-Smart technology, adding convenience for everyday use.
Price & Variants
All three scooters are available in multiple variants, with prices increasing depending on the braking setup, connectivity and convenience features.
The TVS Jupiter has a relatively accessible starting price and offers a good spread of variants, including a front disc brake and SmartXonnect technology on higher trims. The Honda Activa is priced slightly higher in some comparable configurations, particularly its top-spec Smart variant, which gets keyless operation and a connected TFT display. The Suzuki Access commands a premium over the two 110cc scooters, but justifies some of that difference with its larger engine and additional equipment. Actual prices vary by city and variant.
Which Family Scooter Should You Buy?
The Honda Activa remains a sensible choice for buyers who prioritise a smooth engine, easy handling and a familiar, fuss-free ownership experience. Its low seat height and predictable performance make it particularly suitable for households with multiple riders. However, its limited storage space and lack of a front disc brake are drawbacks.
Also Read: Seven 125 cc Commuter Bikes For Everyday Riding With 55+ kmpl Fuel Efficiency
The TVS Jupiter makes the strongest case as an all-round family scooter. Its generous storage, comfortable seating, external fuel filler and useful everyday features make it particularly practical. It also offers a good balance of performance and pricing, making it a compelling choice for family-oriented buyers.
The Suzuki Access 125 is the one to consider if performance is higher on your priority list. Its larger engine delivers stronger acceleration and better two-up performance, while its storage capacity and comfortable ergonomics make it equally capable of everyday duties. The higher price is worth considering, though, especially if you don't necessarily need the additional performance.
Ultimately, the TVS Jupiter is arguably the most practical family scooter here, the Honda Activa remains a dependable everyday commuter, while the Suzuki Access is the better choice for buyers who want more performance without stepping into a sportier scooter category.
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