Honda ADV 160 Deliveries Delayed: Will Begin Early In 2027

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has delayed deliveries of the ADV 160, with the scooter now expected to reach customers in early 2027. The company had initially announced that deliveries would begin in October; car&bike understands that a production-related constraint has pushed back the timeline by more than two months. Deliveries are now likely to begin in early 2027; we reckon in the first month of the new calendar year.

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Honda was also expected to reveal the ADV 160’s complete specifications closer to the originally planned delivery date. With the timeline pushed, details such as its performance figures, dimensions and other key specifications are now expected to be announced shortly before deliveries commence.

The ADV 160 is powered by a 157cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, expected to produce 16 bhp and close to 15 Nm. It gets a CVT sending power to the wheel and is E85-compliant, allowing it to run on ethanol blends of up to 85 per cent.

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In terms of features, the ADV 160 gets a 5-inch TFT display, keyless ignition and Honda’s RoadSync connectivity system with turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control, Honda’s traction control system, along with 27 litres of under-seat storage.

The scooter sports an adventure-inspired design, with a twin-LED headlamp, tall adjustable windscreen, muscular bodywork and a slim tail section with grab rails and an LED tail lamp. It gets a central spine running between, which houses the fuel lid. The front indicators are positioned high above, like those of a motorcycle.

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Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shocks at the rear. It has a long wheelbase and gets a chunky upswept exhaust. The maxi scooter rides on 14-inch wheels at the front and gets disc brakes on both ends.

The Honda ADV 160 will be sold through both RedWing and BigWing dealerships. It is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while deliveries are now expected to begin in the first month of 2027.