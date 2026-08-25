Honda ADV 160 Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Lakh
- Honda ADV 160 is Honda's first flex-fuel scooter
- Powered by 157 cc engine with 16 bhp, 14.9 Nm
- Has kerb weight of 133 kg, and underseat space of 27 litres
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its new maxi-styled scooter, the Honda ADV 160 at Rs. 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom). While the ADV 160 is positioned squarely against the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom160, it’s considerably more expensive than the ex-showroom prices of both the Aerox 155 (Rs. 1.45 lakh) and the Xoom 160 (Rs. 1.43 lakh). Where the ADV 160 gets more flexibility is that it's Honda's first flex-fuel scooter in India and can run on petrol with ethanol blends ranging from E0 to E85.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Unveiled in India Ahead of Launch
Honda ADV 160: Engine & Performance
Powering the ADV 160 is a 157 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 16 bhp and 14.9 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission, which promises smooth city performance as well as enough grunt for highway cruising. The engine is E85-compliant, making it compatible with ethanol blends up to 85 per cent. According to Honda, the ADV 160 is designed both for city roads as well as weekend escapes.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155 Vs Hero Xoom 160 Specifications Comparison
Honda ADV 160: Features & Equipment
The ADV 160 gets better equipment, with a TFT display as well as keyless ignition. It gets Honda's RoadSync connectivity system with turn-by-turn navigation, traction control, Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is Honda's proprietary traction control system. The ADV 160 also boasts of a large underseat storage with volume of 27 litres.
Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 Launched At Rs. 2.22 Lakh
Honda ADV 160: Chassis & Suspension
The Honda ADV 160 has a kerb weight of 133 kg and runs on a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel combination, with a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. The scooter gets front and rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS. Fuel tank capacity is 8.1 litres and seat height is 780 mm.
Honda ADV 160: Design
The Honda ADV 160 has a rugged adventure-inspired design and this is likely to be a key feature attracting customers towards it. A sharp twin-LED headlamp, complemented by a tall adjustable windscreen, muscular bodywork and sleek tail-section with grab rails and LED tail lamp.
The Honda ADV 160 will be sold both through Honda's RedWing and BigWing dealerships. Bookings are currently open for Rs. 5,000 and deliveries are expected to begin soon.
Honda ADV 160: First Look Video
Learn more about Honda ADV 160
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