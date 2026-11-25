Honda Alpha Interior Revealed In New Sketches Ahead Of India Debut
- Honda Alpha will make its India debut on December 2, 2026.
- The electric SUV will be locally manufactured in India.
- Battery options are expected to range between 50kWh and 70kWh.
Honda India has released the exterior and interior sketches of its upcoming all-electric SUV, the Honda Alpha. The model is expected to be based on the Honda 0 α (Alpha) concept showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.
The interior sketches reveal a minimalist cabin layout with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver's display. The SUV gets a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with an integrated Honda logo. It also features circular toggle switches and physical stalks behind the steering wheel.
The centre AC vents are positioned below the infotainment screen, followed by physical controls for the air conditioning system. Moving further down the centre console, the sketches reveal two Type-C charging ports and a wireless charging pad.
Also Read: Honda Alpha Is Brand’s First Electric SUV For India; Debut On December 2
The dashboard features a glossy blue decorative element that extends across its width, complemented by ambient lighting. The cabin appears to have a dual-tone layout with white leatherette upholstery, giving it a minimalist appearance.
At the rear, the SUV gets three adjustable headrests and a foldable centre armrest with two integrated cupholders. Ambient lighting is also carried over to the rear door panels.
Overall, the cabin appears to follow a relatively simple design approach, with a combination of digital displays and physical controls.
At the exterior, the Honda Alpha is expected to draw design inspiration from the Honda 0 α concept showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The concept featured a futuristic SUV silhouette, a distinctive front-end design and clean body surfaces.
Honda is yet to reveal the complete powertrain specifications of the India-bound electric SUV. Battery options are expected to be in the 50kWh to 70kWh range, although the company has not confirmed these details.
The SUV is expected to be locally manufactured in India, with further details regarding its battery configuration, driving range, performance and charging capabilities likely to be announced closer to its launch.
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