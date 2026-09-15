Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15,210: Check Updated Price List

Honda Cars India has raised the prices of the third-generation Honda Amaze. This is the second price hike for the Amaze this year. It is available in V, VX and ZX trims with the manual gearbox, along with the same trims with the automatic gearbox. The price hike has been applied across the entire range, with the top-spec variant being spared.



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Honda Amaze Price Hike



Variant Transmission Price Hike V MT ₹14,010 V AT ₹4,710 VX MT ₹13,410 VX AT ₹15,210 ZX MT ₹14,210 ZX AT No hike

Among all the variants, the mid-spec VX (AT) has received the highest price hike of Rs 15,210. Meanwhile, the top-spec ZX (AT) variant remains unchanged. The lowest price hike is seen on the V (AT) variant at Rs 4,710.



Powering the sedan is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that can be paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. The engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. On the feature front, the sedan gets an all-LED setup on the outside, along with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other connected-car technology. It also gets a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.

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Additionally, on the safety front, the top-spec ZX variant gets ADAS, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lead Car Departure Notification and Auto High-Beam.