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Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15,210: Check Updated Price List

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Sep 15, 2026, 01:16 PM
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Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15,210: Check Updated Price List
Highlights
  • Maximum price hike of up to Rs 15,210
  • VX (AT) faces the highest hike
  • ZX (AT) prices remain unchanged

Honda Cars India has raised the prices of the third-generation Honda Amaze. This is the second price hike for the Amaze this year. It is available in V, VX and ZX trims with the manual gearbox, along with the same trims with the automatic gearbox. The price hike has been applied across the entire range, with the top-spec variant being spared.


Also Read: Honda Amaze CVT Long Term First Report: 1800 Km In


Honda Amaze Price Hike

VariantTransmissionPrice Hike
VMT₹14,010
VAT₹4,710
VXMT₹13,410
VXAT₹15,210
ZXMT₹14,210
ZXATNo hike

Among all the variants, the mid-spec VX (AT) has received the highest price hike of Rs 15,210. Meanwhile, the top-spec ZX (AT) variant remains unchanged. The lowest price hike is seen on the V (AT) variant at Rs 4,710.

Powering the sedan is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that can be paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. The engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. On the feature front, the sedan gets an all-LED setup on the outside, along with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other connected-car technology. It also gets a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Appoints Toshiyuki Yanagisawa As New President And CEO

Additionally, on the safety front, the top-spec ZX variant gets ADAS, including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lead Car Departure Notification and Auto High-Beam.

# Honda Amaze# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Sedan Car# Sedans# Cars# Cover Story
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