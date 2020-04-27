Honda Cars India Introduces Online Booking Platform

Honda will soon integrate all of its pan-India dealerships on the platform.

The Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that automakers are looking at unconventional ways to sell their products in times to come. To promote a contactless experience to its customers many companies are now introducing online sales platforms and the latest to join that list is Honda Cars India. The manufacturer has introduced an online booking platform for its customers and aptly called it 'Honda from Home'. The company promises that this is a seamless and secure car booking experience that can be undertaken in 5 easy steps.

Honda will soon launch the new generation City in the market. Honda Cars City Amaze 2019 Civic Jazz WR-V Accord CR-V With this digital solution customers will be able to manage their car purchase sitting at a remote location without visiting the dealership. The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. Round-the-clock assistance will be provided and the platform will soon integrate all the company's dealerships.

The new WR-V and Jazz will be launched in the market in the near future. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Customers can now conveniently book their Honda car from the comfort of their homes. This platform is part of Honda's digitalisation efforts in car retail experience that not only drives convenience but also efficiency."

The first steps involve choosing the preferred model and dealership and finally making the payment. A sales executive from the chosen dealership will then contact the customer to work out further documentation and discuss finance or payment options. Once the formalities regarding documentation and payment are done, the car will be home-delivered to the customer.



