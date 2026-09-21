Honda CB500 Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Lakh

After debuting globally in India this July, Honda has officially launched the CB500 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 2.75 lakh for the base Alloy variant. Moving up the range, the mid-spec Spoke Tubeless trim is priced at Rs 3 lakh, while the top-spec version – which essentially adds graphics and stripes over the mid-spec – costs Rs 3.02 lakh.

Variant Price Alloy ₹2.75 Lakh Spoke ₹3 lakh Spoke with Graphics ₹3.02 lakh

All prices ex-showroom.

With the CB500, Honda is looking to make a push into the premium modern classic space, where Royal Enfield's discontinued 500cc range once had a strong presence, leaving a gap that Honda now seems keen to fill. In HMSI's India lineup, the CB500 will slot in above the CB350 range and will be sold exclusively through the brand's premium BigWing dealerships across the country. It is also manufactured in India.

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Visually, the CB500 borrows heavily from the CB350's design language, while we also see a pinch of inspiration from the 1969 Honda CB750. The difference, however, includes a larger fuel tank, a ribbed seat, bigger fenders, a reworked tail section, and a noticeably chunkier exhaust. There are five colour options offered with the CB500: Black, Grey, Silver Red and Black with Graphics.

On the features front, the CB500 comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console, a slipper clutch, selectable torque control, and RoadSync smartphone connectivity.

Although Honda has not revealed complete specifications, we know that the CB500 gets a telescopic fork up front and a gas-charged twin shock absorber at the rear. Braking comes from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS as standard. The CB500 rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

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On the powertrain front, the CB500 is built on an entirely new platform. Powering it is a 501cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine, expected to produce 28 bhp and 43 Nm of torque. This is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and comes with a slip-and-assist clutch as standard.

The closest rival to the Honda CB500 in India is the BSA Gold Star 650, which is priced from Rs 3.46 lakh (ex-showroom).