Honda CB500 Delivery Timeline Revealed: Here’s What To Expect

Honda has officially launched the new CB500 in India, bringing a 501cc single-cylinder roadster to its premium motorcycle line-up. While the motorcycle has been priced and bookings have opened, Honda is following a phased approach for revealing the complete specifications and commencing deliveries of the three variants.

Honda CB500: Key Specifications

Also Read : Honda CB500 Launched In India

The biggest highlight of the CB500 is its 501cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with an oil cooler. The long-stroke motor produces around 28 bhp and 43.3 Nm, with power sent to the rear wheel through a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets a slipper clutch and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Also Read: Who Is This New 500 cc Bike Really For?

The CB500 uses a conventional telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. Honda has also confirmed an analogue-digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting and Honda RoadSync connectivity.

According to the information released so far, the CB500 will be offered with either alloy wheels or cross-spoke tubeless wheels, depending on the variant. However full specifications will be announced closer to delivery.

Three Variants

The Honda CB500 is available in three versions:

CB500 Alloy: ₹2.75 lakh

CB500 Spoke: ₹2.99 lakh

CB500 Spoke With Stripes: ₹3.02 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru. The base version gets alloy wheels, while the two higher variants use cross-spoke tubeless rims. The top-spec version additionally gets exclusive graphics.

Honda CB500 Delivery Timeline

This is where things get interesting. Despite the motorcycle already being launched and bookings having opened, Honda will not start deliveries of all three versions at the same time.

Honda says the detailed configuration and complete specifications of the CB500 Alloy will be revealed in Q3 of FY2026-27, which corresponds to October-December 2026. Deliveries will commence shortly after.

The CB500 Spoke and CB500 Spoke With Stripes will have their complete specifications revealed in Q4 of FY2026-27, or January-March 2027, with deliveries beginning shortly thereafter.