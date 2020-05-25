Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Recalled In Europe Over Connecting Rod Issue

Honda has announced a recall for the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in select markets of Europe for a potential con-rod issue. The notice said that 300 motorcycles have been recalled and the recall process is precautionary. The connecting rods in the affected motorcycles could have a metallurgical defect, which originated at the company's connecting rod supplier's facility. The supplier may have manufactured a faulty batch of con-rods. Honda said that so far, no motorcycle among the affected units has had a breakdown. The deliveries of the motorcycle will need to be stopped temporarily as well. As of now, the recall pertains to motorcycles sold only in Europe.

(The new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP too debuted alongside the Fireblade at the 2019 EICMA Show)

The Honda CBR1000RR-R gets an extra R in its name and gets a new in-line, four-cylinder engine inspired by Honda's RC213V MotoGP machine and its street-legal RC213V-S counterpart. The motorcycle gets the most powerful in-line four cylinder engine that Honda has ever made. It puts out a maximum power of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm and has a kerb weight of just 201 kg. The motorcycle made its debut at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show. It could be said that the CBR1000RR-R is the first brand new superbike from Honda in over 10 years.

The motorcycle also won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award in the motorcycle category. The award was handed to the team behind the new Fireblade, a motorcycle designed by experts in sketch design, clay modelling and digital simulation.

