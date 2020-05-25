New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Recalled In Europe Over Connecting Rod Issue

Honda issued a recall for about 300 units of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade across markets in Europe for a con-rod related issue. The Honda CBR1000RR-R made its debut at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show as the company's flagship sportbike.

None of the affected motorcycle have had a failure so far

Highlights

  • About 300 units of the motorcycle have been affected
  • None of the affected motorcycles have reported any failure so far
  • The con-rods in the affected bikes have a metallurgical problem

Honda has announced a recall for the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in select markets of Europe for a potential con-rod issue. The notice said that 300 motorcycles have been recalled and the recall process is precautionary. The connecting rods in the affected motorcycles could have a metallurgical defect, which originated at the company's connecting rod supplier's facility. The supplier may have manufactured a faulty batch of con-rods. Honda said that so far, no motorcycle among the affected units has had a breakdown. The deliveries of the motorcycle will need to be stopped temporarily as well. As of now, the recall pertains to motorcycles sold only in Europe.

Also Read: Honda CBR1000RR-R Makes Its Debut At EICMA 2019

(The new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP too debuted alongside the Fireblade at the 2019 EICMA Show)

The Honda CBR1000RR-R gets an extra R in its name and gets a new in-line, four-cylinder engine  inspired by Honda's RC213V MotoGP machine and its street-legal RC213V-S counterpart. The motorcycle gets the most powerful in-line four cylinder engine that Honda has ever made. It puts out a maximum power of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm and has a kerb weight of just 201 kg. The motorcycle made its debut at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show. It could be said that the CBR1000RR-R is the first brand new superbike from Honda in over 10 years.

Also Read: Honda CBR1000RR-R Wins Red Dot Design Award

0 Comments

The motorcycle also won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award in the motorcycle category. The award was handed to the team behind the new Fireblade, a motorcycle designed by experts in sketch design, clay modelling and digital simulation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

