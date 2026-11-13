Honda CR-V to go hybrid-only with next-generation model in 2027

Honda says its next-generation CR-V will arrive in 2027 as a 2028 model, with a hybrid powertrain across the lineup. The seventh-generation SUV will introduce a new platform and an updated two-motor Honda Hybrid system.

Honda says the hybrid system is designed to improve performance and efficiency, with an expanded range for the engine’s most efficient operation and improvements to the hybrid unit’s driving efficiency. The CR-V will also debut a new electric all-wheel-drive unit, which Honda says enables more precise motor control.

The new CR-V will be the first vehicle to use Honda’s forthcoming platform. It is designed to combine a rigid yet lightweight body with a modular architecture. Honda says the platform will support a sportier driving experience and greater parts commonality across future vehicles.

Honda is targeting a fuel-efficiency improvement of more than 10% for the next-generation hybrid CR-V. The company has not yet announced detailed specifications, fuel economy figures, pricing or the vehicle’s full design.

Honda plans to introduce several more hybrid models in North America by 2030. The next-generation CR-V will continue to be built at three plants in North America: East Liberty, Ohio; Greensburg, Indiana; and Alliston, Ontario. Honda says it is retooling its Ohio facilities to produce the new hybrid system and the four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine that will power the CR-V and other future North American models. Whether or not the new CR-V will come to India remains to be seen.