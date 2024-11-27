Honda Electric Scooter Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 27, 2024
Highlights
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch its first electric scooter for the Indian market today. At long last, India will meet the very first e-scooter from HMSI. In a series of promos released before its launch, Honda has confirmed a few key details of this electric scooter, which may bear the ‘e-Activa’ name.
The most recent teaser videos have shed light on the batteries and charging of Honda’s maiden electric scooter. One promo confirmed its first electric scooter for our market will come with two swappable batteries – named the Honda Power Pack e: – that will slot under the seat of the scooter. The clip also confirmed the scooter will have almost no underseat storage space once the batteries slot into place.
Another video provided a glimpse at the scooter's charging port, which hints at the possibility of tethered charging also being available for the scooter. It's worth noting this port design doesn't seem to adopt any of the existing light EV charging standards, but instead appears to be a model-specific design
Honda’s first electric scooter for India is expected to adopt swappable batteries.
A previous teaser shed light on the headlight and colour digital dashboard which displayed a 100 per cent battery and a range of 104 kilometres in the selected ‘Standard’ ride mode.
