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Honda Elevate Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Exterior, Interior, Price, Details

car&bike Team
last published date : 6 October 2026, 20:36 IST
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Honda Elevate Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Exterior, Interior, Price, Details
Highlights
  • Honda Elevate Facelift India launch today
  • Changes include grille-integrated segmented LED DRLs
  • Expected to gain ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control

The wait is finally over, with Honda all set to launch the facelifted Elevate in India. The compact SUV was first introduced in the country in September 2023, and after more than three years on sale, Honda is now giving it a mid-life update. The carmaker has already released multiple teasers of the refreshed model, which point towards a revised exterior and additional features. However, the powertrain is expected to remain unchanged.

3:08 PM
Oct 6, 2026

Honda will pull the wraps off the Elevate facelift in India today. We will bring you all the details straight from its launch, including its exterior, interior, features and, more importantly, its prices. Stay tuned!

Honda Elevate Facelift

3:34 PM
Oct 6, 2026

One of the major changes spotted from the teaser is the redesigned fascia, which now incorporates horizontal, segmented LED DRLs. Honda has also repositioned the logo upfront, and it now sits on the leading edge of the bonnet.

Honda Elevate Facelift Teased 1

4:50 PM
Oct 6, 2026

Several existing design elements seem to have been carried over. The LED headlamps, eyebrow-style DRLs and 17-inch alloy wheels appear unchanged from the current Elevate.

Honda Elevate Facelift Teased
# Honda Cars India# 2027 Honda Elevate# Honda Elevate Facelift Launch# Honda Elevate Facelift# Honda Elevate Facelift Details# Honda Elevate Facelift Price# Honda Elevate Facelift Launch Images# Honda Elevate Facelift Interior# Blogview# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
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car&bike Team

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