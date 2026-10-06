Honda Elevate Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Exterior, Interior, Price, Details
- Honda Elevate Facelift India launch today
- Changes include grille-integrated segmented LED DRLs
- Expected to gain ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control
The wait is finally over, with Honda all set to launch the facelifted Elevate in India. The compact SUV was first introduced in the country in September 2023, and after more than three years on sale, Honda is now giving it a mid-life update. The carmaker has already released multiple teasers of the refreshed model, which point towards a revised exterior and additional features. However, the powertrain is expected to remain unchanged.
Honda will pull the wraps off the Elevate facelift in India today. We will bring you all the details straight from its launch, including its exterior, interior, features and, more importantly, its prices. Stay tuned!
One of the major changes spotted from the teaser is the redesigned fascia, which now incorporates horizontal, segmented LED DRLs. Honda has also repositioned the logo upfront, and it now sits on the leading edge of the bonnet.
Several existing design elements seem to have been carried over. The LED headlamps, eyebrow-style DRLs and 17-inch alloy wheels appear unchanged from the current Elevate.
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