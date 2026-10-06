Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added

Honda Car India has launched the highly awaited Elevate facelift at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the starting price is unchanged over the pre-facelift Elevate, and it's only at the top end, with the addition of a new variant, that the Elevate facelift is notably pricier than before. India has become the first market globally to receive the facelifted Elevate SUV, which not only bears a new look on the outside, but aims at offering a more premium experience on the inside. To that end, Honda has added a slew of new features, including a segment-first in the form of rear seat ventilation on the new top-spec ZX+ variant.

Transmission SV V VX ZX ZX+ MT 11.80 12.29 13.93 15.39 16.80 CVT NA 13.79 15.39 16.89 18.30

Introductory prices in INR lakh, ex-showroom

ZX+ available in Crystal Black Pearl for an additional INR 10,000

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launch Highlights: Exterior, Interior, Price, Details



Honda Elevate Facelift: Styling changes

Despite this being a midlife update, Honda has made a real attempt to give the Elevate a new visual identity. Gone is the old grille, replaced by a new mesh grille, which has no room for the Honda logo – it has now moved up to the edge of the bonnet. The LED headlights are linked by a segmented LED light bar, and the outgoing Elevate's chrome unibrow element above it now bears a gloss black finish.

There's more gloss black all around the Elevate facelift, and while it remains unchanged in profile, at the back, the LED tail-lights are now connected by a full-width LED light bar. Also new is the Nordic Forest Pearl paint on the colour palette for the Elevate. Customers can also choose a ‘Crystal Black Pearl’ exterior by shelling out an extra Rs 10,000.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Interior and features

Those hoping to see wholesale changes on the inside of the Elevate facelift may feel disappointed, because the dashboard layout and appearance is more or less carried over, with the exception of gloss black trim pieces being used instead of silver, and the use of ‘ivory’ upholstery.

However, the big differences come with the top-of-the-line ZX+ variant. In this variant, you will find 360-degree cameras for the first time in an Elevate, along with ventilated rear seats, a feature not seen on any other compact SUV at this time. Front seat ventilation is available from the ZX variant onwards.

Also new to the Elevate with the ZX+ variant are an eight-way powered driver's seat, four-way powered front passenger's seat and front parking sensors.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Engine and transmissions

This is one department where the Honda Elevate remains completely unchanged despite the facelift. The only engine available is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, developing the same 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque as before. There's still no hybrid or CNG option with the Elevate.

Even the transmission choices remain unchanged – you can have it with a six-speed manual, or a seven-step continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Certified fuel efficiency, with the manual, is identical to the pre-facelift, at up to 15.31 kmpl. The CVT automatic version sees a minor drop in efficiency, from 16.92 kmpl to 16.61 kmpl.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Safety features

To make it safer than before, Honda has also added rear disc brakes to the Elevate automatic from the VX CVT variant onwards. The Elevate continues with the ‘Honda Sensing’ Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and also gets six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, auto-dimming inner rear-view mirror and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Rivals

With this update, the Elevate aims to take the fight to other, more popular SUVs in the segment, such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, which will also be facelifted in the coming weeks.

The Elevate will also have to contend with the soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Bayon, which will slot in just below the Creta in Hyundai's SUV lineup.