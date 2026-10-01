Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch, Bookings Open
- SUV will come with connected DRLs and tail lamps
- Booking amount set at Rs. 21,000
- India will be the first market to get the Elevate facelift
Honda Car India has released a first teaser of the Elevate facelift which is due to launch on October 6 right in the middle of the festive season. The teaser confirms many new elements not seen earlier on the SUV specially when it comes to the exterior. The SUV will now get connected DRLs and tail-lights along with a redesigned grille, bumpers and headights. Another visible change is that the Honda logo on the face will now be placed on the hood instead of the grille.
Also Read: Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?
While the teaser does not reveal too many details of the cabin it is expected that the Elevate facelift will be more feature loaded than earlier. Now Honda is expected to provide electric and ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, dual-zone auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof in the SUV. One can also expect new look on the seats along with refreshed trim accents. The ADAS suite could also get a revamp with more features included in the list.
Kunal Behl, Vice President - Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “With the new Elevate, we are introducing several strongly desired features and enhancements, along with a bolder design and more premium cabin experience. India is the lead market for the Elevate, and we are proud to introduce the New Elevate first in India. As we open pre-launch bookings ahead of the festive season, we look forward to offering our customers an even more compelling Honda SUV and making their celebrations even more special.”
Also Read: 10 New Car Launches In October: Hyundai Bayon, Duster Hybrid And Audi Q3 Lined Up
Engine and gearbox options are expected to remain the same on the facelifted Elevate. The SUV runs on a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that comes with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. It makes around 120 bhp and 145 Nm and claimed fuel efficiency ranges from 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl. Prices currently start at Rs. 11.80 lakh, ex-showroom and go up to Rs. 16.77 lakh but due to feature enhancements the facelift could be priced at a premium. Bookings for the compact SUV have begun at a price of Rs. 21,000.
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