Honda Grazia, Aviator Taken Off Company's Website

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, India's largest scooter selling company has taken off the Honda Grazia and the Honda Aviator from its scooter line-up on its website. The Honda Grazia was a 125 cc scooter which was launched in 2017 while the Aviator is a much older 110 cc scooter. Both scooters are now not listed on the company website. Now there could be two ways about this. The Grazia and the Aviator could be permanently discontinued or just temporarily taken off the website until the BS6 versions of both scooters are manufactured. It is believed that the Aviator may be permanently axed post BS6 era but the company could go ahead and launch the BS6 version of the Grazia in the coming months. At present, Honda is selling only three scooters in India, which are the Activa 6G, BS6 Activa 125 and the BS6 Honda Dio.

(It was in 2018 that the Honda Aviator last got an update)

The BS4 Honda Grazia is powered by the same 124.9 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that was present on the BS4 Activa 125. In fact, the engine makes the same amount of power which is 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and had a peak torque of 10.54 Nm @ 5,000 rpm, and is paired to CVT automatic transmission. Like other Honda scooters, the Grazia also comes with the company's Honda Eco Technology (HET) which is said to reduce friction in the engine and also aid in improved fuel efficiency. The Grazia was the company's flagship 125 cc scooter. It had lots of features and a premium design as well.

The BS4 Honda Aviator had a 109 cc single-cylinder engine which made 8 bhp of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine was paired with a CVT unit and Honda claims a top speed of 82 kmph for the Aviator.

