Honda India Foundation Steps Up COVID-19 Relief Efforts; Distributes Food Packets & Backpack Sprayers

Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, is stepping up its Coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

HMSI has stepped up its relief work to battle Coronavirus Pandemic

Highlights

  • Honda to deliver a total of 2,000 sanitising backpacks to authorities
  • The Honda India Foundation is also distributing food packets to the poor
  • Honda has pledged Rs. 11 crore to fight COVID-19

Almost all vehicle manufacturers are stepping up in this time of crisis and putting in efforts and resources to help the country fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is doing its bit as well. The Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of HMSI has handed over 800 units of Honda engine powered high pressure backpack sprayers to authorities in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. The equipment was handed over to Sadan Ahlawat (Personal Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana), Gautam Trivedi (Personal Assistant to Health Minister of Rajasthan), Sarafraj Khan (Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru, Karnataka) and M.N. Patel (Deputy Collector, Gujarat Urban Development Mission, Gandhinagar, Gujarat).

(HMSI officials handing over the backpack sprayers to relevant authorities. The company will hand over a total of 2,000 such sanitising backpacks)

The high pressure backpack sprayers are built using Honda's 4-stroke technology and a reliable engine. These machines are environment friendly are portable too. Their compact size makes it convenient to use in multi-storey buildings and can be used to sanitise buildings at a quicker pace.

In addition to the backpack sprayers, Honda India Foundation is also distributing 1,000 food packets every day to labourers and underprivileged families in Gujarat and Haryana. The company is also distributing 500 food packets to the Karnataka Police every day since the beginning of the month. Catering to the homeless families, Honda provided a total of 8,760 food packets during a period of 22 days to the local administration of Tapukara & Greater Noida.

Honda India Foundation has pledged an amount of ₹ 11 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic along with relief and prevention efforts as well. Honda will make its ambulances available at all its plants for medical emergencies and distribute food packets to the underprivileged section of the society. The company will also support the local administration at all locations where HMSI plants are functioning. The Honda India Foundation will also contribute financial aid to central and state governments' relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan where manufacturing plants of Honda group companies are located. Furthermore, employees across all 5 Honda group companies in India have voluntarily pledged to donate one day's salary towards the total relief aid.

