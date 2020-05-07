Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Dealers To Restart Operations

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that its dealerships will be restarting operations after the government relaxed rules on business operations during COVID-19 lockdown 3.0. The company said that it will restart operations in a step-wise manner and ensure that all mandated hygiene and social distancing protocols will be adhered to. The dealerships will follow protocol as mandated by the government with respect to red, orange and green zones. Honda announced that Atsushi Ogata will be taking over as the new president, CEO and managing director of Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India, with effect from May 1, 2020. And the new chief will be battling his first crisis in the coronavirus pandemic.

(HMSI officials handing over the backpack sprayers to relevant authorities. The company will hand over a total of 2,000 such sanitising backpacks)

Elaborating on how Honda as a responsible corporate is prioritising customer safety and business continuity at its dealer partners in these uncertain times, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers. We have also decided to bear additional 19 days' interest making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BSVI inventory at our dealers. We are confident that the overall support extended will largely ease business continuity concern of our dealers. Also, with significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, we are moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Safeguarding all stakeholders' health & well-being, our dealers who are in green and orange zones are starting their operations to serve our customers. Honda family reassures its customers that your Safety comes First at every Honda outlet across India."

The Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of HMSI has handed over 800 units of Honda engine powered high pressure backpack sprayers to authorities in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. In addition to the backpack sprayers, Honda India Foundation is also distributing 1,000 food packets every day to labourers and underprivileged families in Gujarat and Haryana. The company is also distributing 500 food packets to the Karnataka Police every day. Honda India Foundation has pledged an amount of ₹ 11 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic along with relief and prevention efforts as well. Honda will make its ambulances available at all its plants for medical emergencies as well.

