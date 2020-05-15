Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Sells 21,000 Units In May 2020 So Far

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is slowly heading towards a new normal it sold 21,000 two-wheeler units domestically along with servicing 2.5 lakh units so far in the month of May 2020. The company has reo-opened 45 per cent dealerships and 30 per cent total touch points after the government relaxed restrictions on businesses during the lockdown. Honda asked its dealers to restart business operations in a phased manner and have resumed despatches this week. All re-opened sales touch points including dealerships are strictly following guidelines and protocols as mandated by the government and also Honda's 'Dealership Operations Restart Manual'.

(HMSI currently has six BS6 two-wheelers on sale in India)

Sharing on how Honda is prioritising customer and staff safety while managing business continuity across its network in these uncertain times, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India is cautiously moving forward synergising with the new ecosystem. Safeguarding the health & well-being, Honda network is well equipped & geared up to delight customers. With ready availability of six of India's favourite BS6 products, we are seeing increasing take off in retails by the day. Growing numbers of vehicles reporting at our touch points for servicing is a testimony to customers' trust & assurance in Honda and our network readiness to serve them while taking care of new hygiene & social distancing norms."

The company is also rolling out attractive finance schemes along with purchase convenience in a bid to infuse positive buying sentiment in the market. New Honda two-wheeler customers can now avail up to 100 per cent of the loan value along with low down-payment options. The savings go up to ₹ 12,000. Most HMSI dealerships are also offering online booking facilities so as to provide contactless experience as much as possible.

