Atsushi Ogata Appointed As New President, CEO And Managing Director For Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has had a shake-up in its top management. The company has announced that Atsushi Ogata will be taking over as the new president, CEO and managing director of Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India, with effect from May 1, 2020. Ogata has been with Honda for 35 years and has held senior positions in Europe, Japan, Thailand and now in India too. He replaces Minoru Kato, who served HMSI as the president and managing director for three years who will be returning to Japan as the Operating Executive & Chief Officer Life creation operation, Honda Motor Co., Japan.

Honda Motor Co. also elevated Y.S Guleria and Vinay Dhingra to the board of directors. Guleria previously served as the senior vice president, sales and marketing, at HMSI. He now has the responsibility of customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business, brand and communication strategy along with his previous responsibilities in the sales and marketing department. Vinay Dhingra previously held the designation of senior vice president, general and corporate affairs at HMSI. In addition to general and corporate affairs, he will also be responsible for strategic information system at the company.

Through its CSR wing Honda India Foundation, HMSI has been involved in COVID-19 relief activities. The company handed over 800 units of Honda engine powered high pressure backpack sprayers to authorities in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. Honda India Foundation is also distributing 1,000 food packets every day to labourers and underprivileged families in Gujarat and Haryana. The company is also distributing 500 food packets to the Karnataka Police every day since the beginning of the month. Catering to the homeless families, Honda provided a total of 8,760 food packets during a period of 22 days to the local administration of Tapukara & Greater Noida.

