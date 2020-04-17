Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Looking To Revamp Its Product Portfolio Post COVID-19 Lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has thrown the entire automotive industry into a tizzy. Product manufacturing and operations have come to a grinding halt after the nationwide lockdown was introduced March 23, 2020 onwards. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, is viewing this as an opportunity to revamp its two-wheeler portfolio for India. HMSI was one of the first companies to launch a BS6 two-wheeler in India, the Activa 125. The company already has already launched its best-selling models in BS6 avatars and most of them have received substantial updates in addition to a BS6 compliant engine.

Also Read: Honda Pledges ₹ 1,700 Crore Package For Its Dealers, Suppliers

(Expect the BS6 Honda Grazia to get updated with new features and cosmetic updates)

For example, the venerable Activa was introduced in its 6th generation avatar with big updates like telescopic suspension, new design, more features and what not. A similar approach was taken with the Honda SP125, which was brought in as a brand new model to take over the mantle of the leading 125 cc bike from the Honda CB Shine. Honda says that these models have seen a positive response and the company is planning to continue with this practice for its upcoming models.

Also Read: Honda Takes Grazia, Aviator Off The Company's Website

(Few models like the Honda X-Blade could get the axe as well)

Honda recently took off the Grazia, Aviator, Livo and other models off its official website. Our sources say that the company will bring back the Grazia and the Livo with comprehensive updates in addition to a BS6 compliant engine this year itself. In fact, reports suggest that the Aviator could be replaced with a brand new model as well. This could be a premium 110 cc scooter, positioned above the Activa 6G. It could get features like a digital instrument console, alloy wheels, premium styling, disc brake option and much more. We could see it getting launched in the next few months, probably during the festive season. But yes, there will be models that will be getting the axe. Especially models like the X-Blade, which haven't been as successful for HMSI.

Also Read: Honda To Start Testing A New Electric Scooter In India

(Honda is also keen on establishing a stronger presence in the big bike market. It will also be adding more BigWing premium bike outlets in the coming years)

The company is also keen on strengthening its performance motorcycle portfolio in India. It launched the significantly updated 2020 Africa Twin in India and it is also looking to assemble premium bikes in India. The company has indicated that it could look at bringing its significant middleweight portfolio to India (450 cc -650 cc). These models include the Rebel 500, CB500X and CBR500R and so on. The Honda CB300R is assembled in India and it has already led to a 400 per cent growth in the company's premium bike sales. Plus, the company is also working on launching more Big Wing stores in India in addition to the one launched in Gurugram in April last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.