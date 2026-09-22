Honda QC3 Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh
- QC3 gets a fixed 3.0 kWh battery pack
- IDC range stands at 145 km
- Equipped with a TFT display with TBT navigation
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has added a third electric model to its lineup with the launch of the QC3, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It joins the QC1 and Activa e: and compared to which, the QC3 gets a larger battery pack, which gives it a longer range. It also packs more features. Honda has stated that sales, initially, are limited to five cities across the country while the electric scooter will be retailed through select Honda RedWing dealerships.
Also Read: Honda CB500 Launched At Rs. 2.75 Lakh
Honda QC3: Battery Pack And Range
The QC3 gets a fixed 3kWh battery pack, carrying a claimed IDC range of 145 km on a single charge. That makes it the longest-range electric scooter in Honda’s India lineup, ahead of the QC1 and Activa e:, which have claimed ranges of 80 km and 102 km, respectively. Honda says the QC3 can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours 40 minutes, while a full charge takes four hours. Motor output and performance figures, however, have not been revealed yet.
Honda QC3: Design And Features
The QC3 follows the same basic design approach as the QC1, but gets a few changes in a bid to give it a premium look. The headlamp, alloy wheels and rear section of the seat are different, helping distinguish it from its smaller sibling. It will be offered in four colours: Matt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.
On the feature front, the QC3 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity, bringing smartphone integration and turn-by-turn navigation. A smart key is also offered, while storage space under the seat is rated at 32 litres.
Also Read: Made-in-India Honda CB500: Who Is This New 500 cc Bike Really For?
Honda QC3: Bookings And Availability
Honda has not announced a delivery timeline yet. Bookings are already open for Rs 5,000 through the company’s website and authorised RedWing dealerships in the five cities where the QC3 will initially be sold: Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam.
Honda QC3: Rivals
The QC3 will go up against electric scooters such as the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh, Bajaj Chetak and Ather Konarc among others.
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Honda
Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 76,083 - 91,082
- Honda
CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 80,852 - 85,211
- Honda
SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 89,748 - 97,335
- Honda
DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 70,809 - 83,112
- Honda
Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 89,152 - 92,796
- Honda
LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 80,330 - 82,897
- Honda
Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.5 Lakh
- Honda
Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 44.3 Lakh
- Honda
CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.03 Lakh
- Honda
H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.93 - 1.98 Lakh
- Honda
CB300FEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.55 Lakh
- Honda
SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.14 - 1.19 Lakh
- Honda
Shine 100 DXEx-Showroom Price₹ 72,146
- Honda
Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 65,642
- Honda
Rebel 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.22 - 2.62 Lakh
- Honda
QC1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,487
- Honda
NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.44 Lakh
- Honda
UnicornEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 Lakh
- Honda
NX200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.61 Lakh
- Honda
XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.2 Lakh
- Honda
NX-500 -2024Ex-Showroom Price₹ 6.33 Lakh
- Honda
Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 85,433 - 90,383
- Honda
CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPEx-Showroom Price₹ 33.5 Lakh
- Honda
CB750 HornetEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.49 Lakh
- Honda
CB500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.75 - 3.02 Lakh
- Honda
CB350CEx-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.05 Lakh
- Honda
CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 - 2 Lakh
- Honda
CB1000 Hornet SPEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.29 Lakh
- Honda
CB 125 HornetEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.04 Lakh
- Honda
ADV 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda
Activa eEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.52 Lakh
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Mahindra New Thar 3 DoorExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 22, 20262027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift: In PicturesThe facelifted Mahindra Thar has been renamed the Mahindra ‘Thar OG’.1 min read
- Amkette Launches AirPulse Tyre Inflator Range In India; Prices Start At Rs 1,399With five AirPulse models, ranging from a compact wired inflator to a 4-in-1 emergency device with a jump starter.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Sep 22, 20262027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 LakhWith a midlife update, the ever-popular 3-door Thar gains structural reinforcements, new rear suspension, larger wheels, more powerful engines and a slew of additional features.4 mins read
- 2027 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, DetailsMahindra will launch the 2027 Thar 3-door in India today. Watch this space to get all the information first-hand.0 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 22, 2026Saudi Arabia’s New EV Brand CEER Unveils First ModelsCEER, Saudi Arabia’s newly established EV brand, has unveiled the EXOBOT sedan and SUV as its first products.3 mins read
- JSW Group Introduces New Ampstar Brand For Electric Commercial VehiclesThe company has showcased a 55-tonne electric tractor-trailer and an electric bus at the new brand’s launch.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 15, 2026BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 SeriesThe BMW i5 LWB takes the electric 5 Series formula and puts a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury. With a 669 km claimed range, 268 bhp and a more relaxed character, is this the i5 that makes the most sense for India?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 14, 2026Ladakh Uncharted: Himalayan Basecamp Off-Road Ride ExperienceA day-long off-road excursion from Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh, the Ladakh Uncharted ride by Alpinestars was all about re-discovery!6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read