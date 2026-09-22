Honda QC3 Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has added a third electric model to its lineup with the launch of the QC3, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It joins the QC1 and Activa e: and compared to which, the QC3 gets a larger battery pack, which gives it a longer range. It also packs more features. Honda has stated that sales, initially, are limited to five cities across the country while the electric scooter will be retailed through select Honda RedWing dealerships.

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Honda QC3: Battery Pack And Range

The QC3 gets a fixed 3kWh battery pack, carrying a claimed IDC range of 145 km on a single charge. That makes it the longest-range electric scooter in Honda’s India lineup, ahead of the QC1 and Activa e:, which have claimed ranges of 80 km and 102 km, respectively. Honda says the QC3 can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours 40 minutes, while a full charge takes four hours. Motor output and performance figures, however, have not been revealed yet.

Honda QC3: Design And Features

The QC3 follows the same basic design approach as the QC1, but gets a few changes in a bid to give it a premium look. The headlamp, alloy wheels and rear section of the seat are different, helping distinguish it from its smaller sibling. It will be offered in four colours: Matt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.

On the feature front, the QC3 gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity, bringing smartphone integration and turn-by-turn navigation. A smart key is also offered, while storage space under the seat is rated at 32 litres.

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Honda QC3: Bookings And Availability

Honda has not announced a delivery timeline yet. Bookings are already open for Rs 5,000 through the company’s website and authorised RedWing dealerships in the five cities where the QC3 will initially be sold: Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam.

Honda QC3: Rivals

The QC3 will go up against electric scooters such as the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh, Bajaj Chetak and Ather Konarc among others.