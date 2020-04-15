New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Rebel 1100 With Bigger Engine Under Consideration

New Honda Rebel 1100 could share the 1,082 cc parallel-twin engine of the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, as a direct rival to Harley-Davidson and Indian.

  • 1,082 cc parallel-twin engine to be shared with Honda Africa Twin
  • Honda has already filed patents for two models based on that engine
  • One of the new motorcycles is expected to be the Rebel 1100

Honda is working on a bigger engine version of its Rebel, based on the engine of the new Honda Africa Twin, according to latest reports. The new bike, to be called the Honda Rebel 1100, will be powered by the 1,082 cc parallel-twin engine of the new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, according to a report in motorcyclenews. The current Honda Rebel is powered by a 500 cc engine, with 45 bhp of power and is rumoured to be considered for India as well, but so far, there's been no confirmed news around that model. But with a larger displacement engine, the new Rebel 1100 is expected to get a power upgrade to around 100 bhp, and compete with heavyweight cruisers from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle, primarily in the US, as well as other Western markets.

Also Read: Patent Designs Reveal New Bike Based On Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

The 1,082 cc parallel-twin engine of the new Africa Twin makes 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm at 6,250 rpm

Using the CRF1100L parallel-twin offers several advantages to the bigger, and possibly a more advanced Rebel model. The current Rebel 500 only has ABS, but if the Rebel 1100 also shares the inertial measurement unit (IMU) from the Africa Twin, it could very well get a sophisticated set of electronics, including cornering ABS, lean sensitive traction control, cruise control. Honda could also introduce more kit in the form of ride-by-wire, self-cancelling indicators, as well as keyless ignition. It will also open up the possibility of introducing a variant with Honda's automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Also Read: Honda Transalp May Make A Comeback In 2021

While all of this is certainly intriguing, recent patent images did point to two new motorcycles being designed and developed on the Africa Twin platform. And it's certainly not wishful thinking to guess that one of those two new motorcycles could well be the new Honda Rebel 1100. With the current coronavirus pandemic putting a brake on motorcycle manufacturing and production around the world, it's still anyone's guess when a production model can be seen. But if the EICMA 2020 show in Milan, Italy, goes ahead as planned, in November 2020, we could very well get to see the new Rebel 1100 in all its glory.

(Source: MCN)

