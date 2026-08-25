Honda Rebel 300 Launched In India At Rs 2.22 Lakh

Honda has launched the Rebel 300 in India at Rs 2.22 lakh for the standard variant, while the version equipped with Honda's E-Clutch technology costs Rs 2.62 lakh (both ex-showroom). The motorcycle made its India debut last month and will be sold exclusively through Honda BigWing dealerships. Bookings are now open for Rs 5,000, either through Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's website or at authorised dealerships. The Rebel 300 is made in India, with deliveries set to begin from mid-October 2026.

Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Launched in India at Rs. 1.70 Lakh

Honda Rebel 300: Engine

Powering the motorcycle is a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is expected to churn out 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist-and-slipper clutch. The E-Clutch version adds Honda's E-Clutch system, which allows gear shifts without the need to pull in the clutch. This, however, can be configured via the TFT dash for manual operation. The standard motorcycle retains a standard clutch setup.

Honda Rebel 300: Design

The Rebel 300 follows the same low-slung bobber design seen on the model sold internationally. It gets a round LED projector headlamp with a black housing, a sculpted fuel tank and a blacked-out engine. The short fenders, chunky tyres and low seat complete the recipe of a compact cruiser. The tail section is kept short and minimal, with the overall design putting more emphasis on the low seat and exposed mechanical elements.

Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Specifications Comparison

Honda Rebel 300: Features

On the feature front, the Rebel 300 gets a circular TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync, along with turn-by-turn navigation. Other equipment includes LED lighting, disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS.

Honda Rebel 300: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Rebel 300 goes up against models such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, with the standard variant priced on par with it. For reference, the top-spec Meteor 350 is currently priced at Rs 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom).



We expect complete details of the Rebel 300 to be rolled out in October 2026.