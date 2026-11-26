Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs H-D X440 Vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Spec Comparison
- Honda Rebel 300 offers the lowest seat height and optional E-Clutch technology.
- Royal Enfield Meteor 350 focuses on comfort and relaxed cruising.
- Harley-Davidson X440 leads in torque, while Jawa 42 Bobber boasts the highest power output.
The modern retro roadster motorcycle segment in India has evolved, with buyers now having several options across different engine capacities, price points, and design approaches. The arrival of the Honda Rebel 300 adds another interesting proposition to the mix, especially for those looking for a lightweight cruiser with a low seat height. However, it isn't the only motorcycle making a case for itself in this space.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has already established itself as a popular choice for relaxed cruising, while the Harley-Davidson X440 brings a larger 440cc engine and a more contemporary roadster-cruiser approach. Then there's the Jawa 42 Bobber, which stands apart with its distinctive styling and single-seat configuration.
Although these motorcycles aren't direct rivals in the traditional sense, their overlapping price brackets and buyers’ preference make them interesting alternatives for buyers. Here's how the four motorcycles compare across important specifications.
Engine & Performance
|Specifications
|Honda Rebel 300
|RE Meteor 350
|H-D X440
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Engine
|286cc
|349cc
|440cc
|334cc
|Configuration
|Single-cylinder
|Single-cylinder
|Single-cylinder
|Single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Liquid-cooled
|Air-oil-cooled
|Air-oil-cooled
|Liquid-cooled
|Maximum power
|27.2 bhp
|20.2 bhp
|27 bhp
|29.5 bhp
|Maximum torque
|24.5 Nm
|27 Nm
|38 Nm
|30 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|5-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Assist & slipper clutch
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The Honda Rebel 300 has the smallest engine here, but its liquid-cooled 286cc motor produces a healthy 27.2 bhp. Its six-speed gearbox and higher-revving character offering a more engaging experience than the long-stroke engined options. Buyers can also opt for the E-Clutch variant, which allows gear changes without manually operating the clutch lever.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 takes a more relaxed approach. Its 349cc J-series engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, with peak torque arriving at just 4,000 rpm. It isn't particularly quick, but its accessible low- and mid-range performance is well suited to relaxed city and highway riding.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has the largest engine in this comparison. Its 440cc air-and-oil-cooled motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm, giving it a significant advantage in torque. This makes it particularly effortless when accelerating from low speeds or riding with a pillion.
The Jawa 42 Bobber, meanwhile, gets a 334cc liquid-cooled engine producing 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm. It has the highest power output among these four motorcycles. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper.
Design & Ergonomics
This is where the four motorcycles have distinctly different identities. The Honda Rebel 300 follows a sloping roadster-cruiser design with a compact silhouette, chunky tyres, blacked-out components, and a minimalist tail section. Its single-piece handlebar and forward-set footpegs give it a roadster-cruiser riding position, while the low seat makes it particularly approachable for shorter riders.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 takes a more conventional retro-cruiser approach. Its round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, chrome detailing, and relaxed riding triangle give it a familiar Royal Enfield appeal. It also gets a more accommodating pillion seat, with a backrest offered as standard on select variants.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has a more muscular roadster-cruiser stance, with a prominent fuel tank, chunky front end, and an exposed engine. The newer X440 T gets a redesigned rear section, bar-end mirrors, and revised styling, giving it a sportier appearance than the standard versions.
The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most distinctive-looking motorcycle here. Its floating single seat, sculpted fuel tank, chopped fenders, and low-slung stance give it a proper bobber identity. However, its single-seat configuration means it suited for buyers who ride solo.
Also Read: Dual-Channel ABS vs Single-Channel ABS: Is the Safety Upgrade Worth It?
Dimensions & Weight
|Specifications
|Honda Rebel 300
|RE Meteor 350
|H-D X440 T
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Kerb weight
|173 kg
|191 kg
|192 kg
|177 kg
|Seat height
|690 mm
|765 mm
|805 mm
|740 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,506 mm
|1,400 mm
|1,418 mm
|1,485 mm
|Ground clearance
|129 mm
|170 mm
|170 mm
|Not specified
|Fuel tank
|11.2 litres
|15 litres
|13.5 litres
|12.5 litres
The Honda Rebel 300 is the lightest motorcycle in this comparison, at 173 kg, and has the lowest seat height at just 690 mm. This combination makes it particularly approachable for newer riders. However, its 129 mm ground clearance could be a concern around potholes and tall speed breakers.
The Meteor 350 has a low 765 mm seat height, but its 191 kg kerb weight makes it heavier. Its 15-litre fuel tank, however, gives it the advantage in terms of capacity reducing the frequency of fuel stops on longer rides.
The X440 is the heaviest motorcycle here at 192 kg and has the tallest seat at 805 mm. Its 170 mm ground clearance is better than the Rebel's, making it more suitable for typical Indian road conditions.
The Jawa 42 Bobber weighs a few kilogram more than the Rebel, weighing at 177 kg. Its 740 mm seat height should make it accessible, although its long wheelbase and stretched-out riding position give it a different riding experience altogether.
Cycle Parts & Braking
|Specifications
|Honda Rebel 300
|RE Meteor 350
|H-D X440 T
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Front suspension
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|43 mm USD fork
|Telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|Twin shocks
|Twin shocks
|Twin shocks
|Monoshock
|Front brake
|Disc
|300 mm disc
|320 mm disc
|280 mm disc
|Rear brake
|Disc
|270 mm disc
|240 mm disc
|240 mm disc
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Dual-channel
|Dual-channel, switchable rear
|Dual-channel
|Front wheel
|16-inch
|19-inch
|18-inch
|18-inch
|Rear wheel
|16-inch
|17-inch
|17-inch
|17-inch
The Rebel 300 gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, along with 16-inch wheels at both ends. Its smaller wheels and chunky tyres give it a distinctive roadster-cruiser stance, although the limited ground clearance is something buyers need to keep in mind.
The Meteor 350 gets a larger 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, which helps in dealing with uneven road surfaces. Its telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers are tuned for comfort rather than sporty handling.
The X440 T gets a more premium hardware package, featuring 43 mm USD front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment. It also gets the largest front brake disc in this comparison at 320 mm, paired with a 240 mm rear disc.
The Jawa 42 Bobber is the only motorcycle here to feature a rear monoshock. Its 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, along with telescopic front forks, give it a conventional setup underneath its distinctive styling.
All four motorcycles get disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS as standard equipment.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which Retro Motorcycle Should You Buy?
Features & Equipment
|Features
|Honda Rebel 300
|RE Meteor 350
|H-D X440 T
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Headlamp
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Instrument console
|TFT
|Digi-analogue
|3.5-inch TFT
|Digital
|Smartphone connectivity
|Yes
|Tripper navigation
|Yes
|No
|Navigation
|Turn-by-turn
|Tripper pod
|Turn-by-turn
|No
|USB charging
|Type-C
|Type-C fast charging
|Yes
|USB-A and Type-C
|Riding modes
|No
|No
|Road/Rain
|No
|Traction control
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Special equipment
|E-Clutch option
|Adjustable levers on top variant
|Switchable rear ABS
|Floating single seat
The Honda Rebel 300 gets a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a USB Type-C charging port. Its biggest talking point, however, is the optional E-Clutch technology, which allows riders to shift gears without using the clutch lever, while retaining conventional manual gear selection.
The Meteor 350 has a simple digi-analogue instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation pod. The latest version also gets an assist-and-slipper clutch, LED indicators and a 27W USB Type-C fast charger across the range.
The X440 is the most feature-rich motorcycle here. It gets a 3.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and smartphone notifications. It also offers ride-by-wire, Road and Rain riding modes, switchable traction control, and switchable rear ABS.
The Jawa 42 Bobber keeps things simple with a digital instrument console and a focus on its distinctive design. It gets USB-A and Type-C charging ports, dual-channel ABS, hazard lights, and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock.
Price & Variants
Pricing is where things get interesting, as all four motorcycles occupy a fairly similar price bracket despite their differences in engine capacity and equipment.
|Motorcycle
|Ex-showroom price
|Honda Rebel 300 Standard
|₹2.22 lakh
|Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch
|₹2.62 lakh
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|₹2.01 - ₹2.23 lakh
|Harley-Davidson X440
|₹2.35 - ₹2.60 lakh
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|₹2.08 - ₹2.19 lakh
The Meteor 350 has the lowest starting price, making it an attractive entry point into the roadster-cruiser segment. The Jawa 42 Bobber starts marginally higher but offers a distinctive design and a more powerful engine.
The Honda Rebel 300 Standard is priced at ₹2.22 lakh, while the E-Clutch version commands a substantial ₹40,000 premium. The Harley-Davidson X440 range starts at ₹2.35 lakh, with the top-spec X440 T priced at ₹2.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
Also Read: 5 Best Motorcycles Under Rs. 2 Lakh In 2026
Which One Should You Buy?
Despite their overlapping price brackets, these four motorcycles cater to different requirements.
The Honda Rebel 300 makes a compelling case for itself if you want a roadster-cruiser without the intimidating weight and seat height associated with larger motorcycles. You also have the convenience of the optional E-Clutch tech, but you also need to factor in is the limited ground clearance and small fuel tank before putting the money down.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 remains the sensible choice for buyers looking for a relaxed, comfortable cruiser. Its accessible seat height, predictable engine performance, 15-litre fuel tank, and established ownership ecosystem make it a well-rounded package for everyday riding as well as occasional long-distance trips.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the one to consider if outright torque, road presence, and equipment are high on your priority list. The motor packs a strong torque output along with modern electronic rider aids and more.
The Jawa 42 Bobber, meanwhile, is more of an emotional purchase. Its distinctive styling, floating single seat and impressive performance figures give it plenty of character. But the lack of a pillion seat makes it a solo-riding motorcycle.
Related News
Learn more about Honda Rebel 300
Popular Honda Models
- Honda
Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 76,083 - 91,082
- Honda
CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 80,852 - 85,211
- Honda
SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 89,748 - 97,335
- Honda
DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 70,809 - 83,112
- Honda
Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 89,152 - 92,796
- Honda
LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 80,330 - 82,897
- Honda
Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.5 Lakh
- Honda
Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 44.3 Lakh
- Honda
CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.98 - 2 Lakh
- Honda
H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.93 - 1.98 Lakh
- Honda
QC1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,487
- Honda
XR 300LEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.83 Lakh
- Honda
XR 300 RallyEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 Lakh
- Honda
XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.2 Lakh
- Honda
UnicornEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 Lakh
- Honda
SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakh
- Honda
Activa eEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.59 Lakh
- Honda
Shine 100 DXEx-Showroom Price₹ 72,146
- Honda
Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 65,642
- Honda
Rebel 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.22 - 2.62 Lakh
- Honda
QC3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 Lakh
- Honda
CB500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.75 - 3.02 Lakh
- Honda
NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.44 Lakh
- Honda
NX200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.61 Lakh
- Honda
ADV 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda
CB 125 HornetEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 Lakh
- Honda
CB1000 Hornet SPEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.29 Lakh
- Honda
CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 - 2 Lakh
- Honda
Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 85,089 - 93,459
- Honda
CB350CEx-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.05 Lakh
- Honda
CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPEx-Showroom Price₹ 33.5 Lakh
- Honda
CB750 HornetEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.49 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Bentley Torcal EVExpected Price₹ 30 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-25
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Hyundai Creta EX(O) IVT vs Kia Seltos HTK IVT: Which One To Consider?Taking a closer look at two closely priced petrol automatic variants of India’s leading mid-size SUVs to see which one offers more everyday value.1 min read
- 7 Cars Under Rs. 12 Lakh With A Torque-Converter Automatic Gearbox: Brezza, Kylaq, XUV 3XO & MoreWe have listed seven popular cars in India that come with a factory-fitted torque-converter automatic gearbox right under the Rs. 12 lakh price bracket.9 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Nov 26, 2026Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs H-D X440 Vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Spec ComparisonLooking for a modern retro roadster but confused with the options available? We’ve put the newest and popular contenders head-to-head with distinct personalities in a spec comparison to help you make that decision.8 mins read
- 7 Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh With Electronic Parking Brake & Auto-Hold: XUV 3XO, Syros, Punch EV & MoreTake a look at seven cars and compact SUVs in India under Rs. 15 lakh that offer a factory-fitted electronic parking brake with auto-hold for effortless traffic driving.10 mins read
- Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Get Electronic Parking Brake, Ventilated Seats: New Spy Shots RevealFirst look at the cabin confirms some new features to make their way onto the crossover, though the overall cabin design remains unchanged.1 min read
- 6 Bikes Under ₹2 Lakh With USD Front Forks: Apache RTR 200 4V, Xtreme 250R, & MoreIf you want a motorcycle with better front-end stability and sharper handling, these six bikes under Rs. 2 lakh come with Upside-Down (USD) front forks.1 min read