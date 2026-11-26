The modern retro roadster motorcycle segment in India has evolved, with buyers now having several options across different engine capacities, price points, and design approaches. The arrival of the Honda Rebel 300 adds another interesting proposition to the mix, especially for those looking for a lightweight cruiser with a low seat height. However, it isn't the only motorcycle making a case for itself in this space.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has already established itself as a popular choice for relaxed cruising, while the Harley-Davidson X440 brings a larger 440cc engine and a more contemporary roadster-cruiser approach. Then there's the Jawa 42 Bobber, which stands apart with its distinctive styling and single-seat configuration.

Although these motorcycles aren't direct rivals in the traditional sense, their overlapping price brackets and buyers’ preference make them interesting alternatives for buyers. Here's how the four motorcycles compare across important specifications.

Engine & Performance

Specifications Honda Rebel 300 RE Meteor 350 H-D X440 Jawa 42 Bobber Engine 286cc 349cc 440cc 334cc Configuration Single-cylinder Single-cylinder Single-cylinder Single-cylinder Cooling Liquid-cooled Air-oil-cooled Air-oil-cooled Liquid-cooled Maximum power 27.2 bhp 20.2 bhp 27 bhp 29.5 bhp Maximum torque 24.5 Nm 27 Nm 38 Nm 30 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed 6-speed 6-speed Assist & slipper clutch Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Honda Rebel 300 has the smallest engine here, but its liquid-cooled 286cc motor produces a healthy 27.2 bhp. Its six-speed gearbox and higher-revving character offering a more engaging experience than the long-stroke engined options. Buyers can also opt for the E-Clutch variant, which allows gear changes without manually operating the clutch lever.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 takes a more relaxed approach. Its 349cc J-series engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, with peak torque arriving at just 4,000 rpm. It isn't particularly quick, but its accessible low- and mid-range performance is well suited to relaxed city and highway riding.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has the largest engine in this comparison. Its 440cc air-and-oil-cooled motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm, giving it a significant advantage in torque. This makes it particularly effortless when accelerating from low speeds or riding with a pillion.

The Jawa 42 Bobber, meanwhile, gets a 334cc liquid-cooled engine producing 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm. It has the highest power output among these four motorcycles. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper.

Design & Ergonomics

This is where the four motorcycles have distinctly different identities. The Honda Rebel 300 follows a sloping roadster-cruiser design with a compact silhouette, chunky tyres, blacked-out components, and a minimalist tail section. Its single-piece handlebar and forward-set footpegs give it a roadster-cruiser riding position, while the low seat makes it particularly approachable for shorter riders.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 takes a more conventional retro-cruiser approach. Its round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, chrome detailing, and relaxed riding triangle give it a familiar Royal Enfield appeal. It also gets a more accommodating pillion seat, with a backrest offered as standard on select variants.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has a more muscular roadster-cruiser stance, with a prominent fuel tank, chunky front end, and an exposed engine. The newer X440 T gets a redesigned rear section, bar-end mirrors, and revised styling, giving it a sportier appearance than the standard versions.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most distinctive-looking motorcycle here. Its floating single seat, sculpted fuel tank, chopped fenders, and low-slung stance give it a proper bobber identity. However, its single-seat configuration means it suited for buyers who ride solo.

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Dimensions & Weight

Specifications Honda Rebel 300 RE Meteor 350 H-D X440 T Jawa 42 Bobber Kerb weight 173 kg 191 kg 192 kg 177 kg Seat height 690 mm 765 mm 805 mm 740 mm Wheelbase 1,506 mm 1,400 mm 1,418 mm 1,485 mm Ground clearance 129 mm 170 mm 170 mm Not specified Fuel tank 11.2 litres 15 litres 13.5 litres 12.5 litres

The Honda Rebel 300 is the lightest motorcycle in this comparison, at 173 kg, and has the lowest seat height at just 690 mm. This combination makes it particularly approachable for newer riders. However, its 129 mm ground clearance could be a concern around potholes and tall speed breakers.

The Meteor 350 has a low 765 mm seat height, but its 191 kg kerb weight makes it heavier. Its 15-litre fuel tank, however, gives it the advantage in terms of capacity reducing the frequency of fuel stops on longer rides.

The X440 is the heaviest motorcycle here at 192 kg and has the tallest seat at 805 mm. Its 170 mm ground clearance is better than the Rebel's, making it more suitable for typical Indian road conditions.

The Jawa 42 Bobber weighs a few kilogram more than the Rebel, weighing at 177 kg. Its 740 mm seat height should make it accessible, although its long wheelbase and stretched-out riding position give it a different riding experience altogether.

Cycle Parts & Braking

Specifications Honda Rebel 300 RE Meteor 350 H-D X440 T Jawa 42 Bobber Front suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork 43 mm USD fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension Twin shocks Twin shocks Twin shocks Monoshock Front brake Disc 300 mm disc 320 mm disc 280 mm disc Rear brake Disc 270 mm disc 240 mm disc 240 mm disc ABS Dual-channel Dual-channel Dual-channel, switchable rear Dual-channel Front wheel 16-inch 19-inch 18-inch 18-inch Rear wheel 16-inch 17-inch 17-inch 17-inch

The Rebel 300 gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, along with 16-inch wheels at both ends. Its smaller wheels and chunky tyres give it a distinctive roadster-cruiser stance, although the limited ground clearance is something buyers need to keep in mind.

The Meteor 350 gets a larger 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, which helps in dealing with uneven road surfaces. Its telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers are tuned for comfort rather than sporty handling.

The X440 T gets a more premium hardware package, featuring 43 mm USD front forks and gas-charged rear shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment. It also gets the largest front brake disc in this comparison at 320 mm, paired with a 240 mm rear disc.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the only motorcycle here to feature a rear monoshock. Its 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, along with telescopic front forks, give it a conventional setup underneath its distinctive styling.

All four motorcycles get disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS as standard equipment.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which Retro Motorcycle Should You Buy?

Features & Equipment

Features Honda Rebel 300 RE Meteor 350 H-D X440 T Jawa 42 Bobber Headlamp LED LED LED LED Instrument console TFT Digi-analogue 3.5-inch TFT Digital Smartphone connectivity Yes Tripper navigation Yes No Navigation Turn-by-turn Tripper pod Turn-by-turn No USB charging Type-C Type-C fast charging Yes USB-A and Type-C Riding modes No No Road/Rain No Traction control No No Yes No Special equipment E-Clutch option Adjustable levers on top variant Switchable rear ABS Floating single seat

The Honda Rebel 300 gets a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a USB Type-C charging port. Its biggest talking point, however, is the optional E-Clutch technology, which allows riders to shift gears without using the clutch lever, while retaining conventional manual gear selection.

The Meteor 350 has a simple digi-analogue instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation pod. The latest version also gets an assist-and-slipper clutch, LED indicators and a 27W USB Type-C fast charger across the range.

The X440 is the most feature-rich motorcycle here. It gets a 3.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and smartphone notifications. It also offers ride-by-wire, Road and Rain riding modes, switchable traction control, and switchable rear ABS.

The Jawa 42 Bobber keeps things simple with a digital instrument console and a focus on its distinctive design. It gets USB-A and Type-C charging ports, dual-channel ABS, hazard lights, and a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock.

Price & Variants

Pricing is where things get interesting, as all four motorcycles occupy a fairly similar price bracket despite their differences in engine capacity and equipment.

Motorcycle Ex-showroom price Honda Rebel 300 Standard ₹2.22 lakh Honda Rebel 300 E-Clutch ₹2.62 lakh Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ₹2.01 - ₹2.23 lakh Harley-Davidson X440 ₹2.35 - ₹2.60 lakh Jawa 42 Bobber ₹2.08 - ₹2.19 lakh

The Meteor 350 has the lowest starting price, making it an attractive entry point into the roadster-cruiser segment. The Jawa 42 Bobber starts marginally higher but offers a distinctive design and a more powerful engine.

The Honda Rebel 300 Standard is priced at ₹2.22 lakh, while the E-Clutch version commands a substantial ₹40,000 premium. The Harley-Davidson X440 range starts at ₹2.35 lakh, with the top-spec X440 T priced at ₹2.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read: 5 Best Motorcycles Under Rs. 2 Lakh In 2026

Which One Should You Buy?

Despite their overlapping price brackets, these four motorcycles cater to different requirements.

The Honda Rebel 300 makes a compelling case for itself if you want a roadster-cruiser without the intimidating weight and seat height associated with larger motorcycles. You also have the convenience of the optional E-Clutch tech, but you also need to factor in is the limited ground clearance and small fuel tank before putting the money down.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 remains the sensible choice for buyers looking for a relaxed, comfortable cruiser. Its accessible seat height, predictable engine performance, 15-litre fuel tank, and established ownership ecosystem make it a well-rounded package for everyday riding as well as occasional long-distance trips.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the one to consider if outright torque, road presence, and equipment are high on your priority list. The motor packs a strong torque output along with modern electronic rider aids and more.

The Jawa 42 Bobber, meanwhile, is more of an emotional purchase. Its distinctive styling, floating single seat and impressive performance figures give it plenty of character. But the lack of a pillion seat makes it a solo-riding motorcycle.