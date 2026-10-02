Honda Rebel 500 Recalled In India To Address Potential Steering Issue

Honda has issued a global recall for the Rebel 500, which also affects a select number of units – shipped here in completely built-up (CBU) form – sold in India. The company identified a handle-lock fixing screw that seemingly was not tightened to specification during assembly. If the said screw comes loose, it could affect steering movement. This recall covers 96 units of the Rebel 500 sold in India between April 2025 and August 2025.

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As a precautionary measure, Honda will replace the handle-lock screw on all affected motorcycles free of charge, irrespective of their warranty status, and the company also revealed no incidents stemming from this potential issue have been reported in India so far.

The recall campaign begins early in November 2026 at Honda's BigWing dealerships, which will contact affected customers to schedule the replacement.

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Customers can also check if their Rebel 500 is affected by this global recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the recall campaign section on Honda's website.

Honda recently announced its plans to reintroduce the Rebel 500 in India, this time, as a locally-produced model, a move expected to bring its price to well under Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). For perspective, the CBU Rebel 500 was priced at Rs 5.12 lakh.