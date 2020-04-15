Honda Removes X-Blade And CB Hornet 160R From Official Website

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has knocked off two motorcycles from its official website. These motorcycles are the Honda CB Hornet 160R and the Honda X-Blade. Now, this doesn't mean that these models have been permanently discontinued but there is a possibility of them being re-launched as BS6 compliant models in the near future. But in case of the Honda X-Blade, there may be a chance that the model could be permanently discontinued. It hasn't been a selling well for a couple of years now. The styling of the motorcycle is aggressive and was not quite in line with other Honda motorcycles in the same segment. Honda also had the Unicorn 150 and the Hornet 160 on sale and both motorcycles have been more successful than the X-Blade.

(The Honda CB Hornet 160R could be launched as a BS6 model in the coming months)

The Honda CBR250R, the original affordable quarter-litre offering in the country was also a casualty of the BS6 upgrades, and Honda decided not to upgrade the ageing model to conform to the new emission regulations. The CB Hornet 160R has been a good selling motorcycle for Honda and we expect the BS6 version of the bike to be launched once the COVID-19 lockdown lifts and things become normal.

The company also removed the Honda Grazia and the Honda Aviator from its scooter line-up on its website. The Honda Grazia was a 125 cc scooter which was launched in 2017 while the Aviator is a much older 110 cc scooter. Both scooters are now not listed on the company website. Now there could be two ways about this. The Grazia and the Aviator could be permanently discontinued or just temporarily taken off the website until the BS6 versions of both scooters are manufactured. It is believed that the Aviator may be permanently axed post BS6 era but the company could go ahead and launch the BS6 version of the Grazia in the coming months. At present, Honda is selling only three scooters in India, which are the Activa 6G, BS6 Activa 125 and the BS6 Honda Dio.

