New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Removes X-Blade And CB Hornet 160R From Official Website

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has taken off two motorcycles from its official website, which are the CB Hornet 106R and the X-Blade. This doesn't mean that they have been permanently discontinued. They could make a comeback in near future as BS6 models.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Honda X-Blade could be permanently discontinued in the BS6 era

Highlights

  • The Honda CB Hornet 160R is a good selling motorcycle for the company
  • The X-Blade hasn't been doing as well as Honda would have liked
  • Honda could launch BS6 CB Hornet 160R in the near future

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has knocked off two motorcycles from its official website. These motorcycles are the Honda CB Hornet 160R and the Honda X-Blade. Now, this doesn't mean that these models have been permanently discontinued but there is a possibility of them being re-launched as BS6 compliant models in the near future. But in case of the Honda X-Blade, there may be a chance that the model could be permanently discontinued. It hasn't been a selling well for a couple of years now. The styling of the motorcycle is aggressive and was not quite in line with other Honda motorcycles in the same segment. Honda also had the Unicorn 150 and the Hornet 160 on sale and both motorcycles have been more successful than the X-Blade.

Also Read: Honda Grazia, Aviator Knocked Off From Official Website

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 6G

Activa 5G

CB Shine

CB Hornet 160R

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

Activa 125

Grazia

CD 110 Dream

Dream Yuga

Aviator

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR650R

CB300R

Dream Neo

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

honda cb hornet 160r special edition

(The Honda CB Hornet 160R could be launched as a BS6 model in the coming months)

The Honda CBR250R, the original affordable quarter-litre offering in the country was also a casualty of the BS6 upgrades, and Honda decided not to upgrade the ageing model to conform to the new emission regulations. The CB Hornet 160R has been a good selling motorcycle for Honda and we expect the BS6 version of the bike to be launched once the COVID-19 lockdown lifts and things become normal.

Also Read: Honda Two Wheelers Pledges Support To Its Dealerships Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

0 Comments

The company also removed the Honda Grazia and the Honda Aviator from its scooter line-up on its website. The Honda Grazia was a 125 cc scooter which was launched in 2017 while the Aviator is a much older 110 cc scooter. Both scooters are now not listed on the company website. Now there could be two ways about this. The Grazia and the Aviator could be permanently discontinued or just temporarily taken off the website until the BS6 versions of both scooters are manufactured. It is believed that the Aviator may be permanently axed post BS6 era but the company could go ahead and launch the BS6 version of the Grazia in the coming months. At present, Honda is selling only three scooters in India, which are the Activa 6G, BS6 Activa 125 and the BS6 Honda Dio.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 6G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 6G
Honda
Activa 6G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 63,912 - 65,412 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 58,097 - 72,557 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 86,182 - 94,182 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 72,900 - 77,100 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,241 - 63,340 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 72,315 - 78,815 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 79,768 - 87,776 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 63,539 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 75,566 - 93,593 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 59,921 - 64,307 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 59,922 - 64,293 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 49,180 - 49,469 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 67,490 - 74,490 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities