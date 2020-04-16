Honda Telescopic Side Stand Revealed In Patent Designs

The ubiquitous side stand has been around for more than a century now, appearing first on bicycles before making its way to motorcycles. The basic design of the side stand, at least mechanically, has remained unchanged for decades, essentially a spring operated stand which is fitted to the chassis and descends into position to support the two-wheeler in an almost vertical position. But now, Honda is looking to somehow change the design of the side stand as we know it, possibly even improving it.

The patent images reveal a new telescopic design for the side stand

A Japanese patent application reveals images which eliminates the normal side stand and its rotation system. (The current side stand rotates to close into position, parallel to the body/chassis.) In its place, a telescopic system is being designed, consisting of three sections that fit into one another, and with springs, and is welded on the side of the bike.

Like the traditional side crutches, on this design too, there is a peg on the side on which to place the foot, but to operate the stand, the rider will have to push the stand down, instead of rotating forward on the conventional design. Then to lock it, the stand will have to be rotated backwards on itself, while lowering it. To retract the stand, the rider must then push the peg down again and turn it slightly forward to release the catches. So far, the new side stand design is just that, a design, and there's no word on if Honda intends to introduce it in a production model motorcycle, or scooter. And also, from the images, it's not easy to make out what the advantages of the new design are, considering we're so used to the conventional side stand anyway.

