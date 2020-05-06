Honda To Kick Start Production At Tapukara Plant Next Week; Greater Noida Plant Awaits Permission

Honda Car India had stopped production at both its Tapukara plant (in Rajasthan) and the Greater Noida Plant in Uttar Pradesh in March this year, owing to the lockdown announced by the Government due to the coronavirus pandemic. Automakers are now getting back on track, when it comes to resuming production operations in accordance to the norms laid down by the state governments as well as the local authorities. Honda Car India today confirmed that the company will kick start operations at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan from next week. It was in 2014 that the company started production at the Tapukara plant which produces cars like the Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and even the new generation of the City.

Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, "With the new relaxations rolled out by the government, we were planning to restart operations in our Tapukara plant in Rajasthan sometime next week following the norms laid down by the Central and State Government as well as the local authorities. Several of our associates were able to come to the plant today for preparatory work including equipment check, training protocols, safety declaration."

However, in order to resume production even at lower level and in single shift, the company requires manpower which resides in the neighbourhood and also from nearby areas of Dharuhera, Rewari. The Goel said that currently, it appears difficult to get the required manpower due to the travel restrictions and start production as per our plan. The company will keep assessing the manpower availability and also supply chain position closely to take a decision on when to start production.

Production at the Greater Noida facility will resume once the company gets necessary permissions from the authorities and also overcome the challenge of manpower availability.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.