Honda To Launch Mitsubishi Triton-Based Pickup Truck In ASEAN By 2028

Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a new Honda pickup truck based on the Mitsubishi Triton. Scheduled to go on sale in ASEAN markets in 2028, the model will mark the first complementary vehicle supply initiative between the two Japanese automakers.

Honda To Enter The Pickup Truck Segment In ASEAN

The new model will allow Honda to enter the pickup truck segment in ASEAN, where the company currently does not offer such vehicles. Based on the Mitsubishi Triton, the upcoming Honda pickup is expected to benefit from the donor model's established platform and engineering.

The Mitsubishi Triton is a one-tonne pickup truck built on a ladder-frame chassis and is one of Mitsubishi Motors' key global models. It enjoys strong demand, particularly across ASEAN markets, making it a suitable foundation for Honda's entry into the segment.

By leveraging an existing product, Honda will be able to expand its portfolio more quickly and efficiently than developing an entirely new pickup truck from the ground up. The move will also help the company address customer requirements in a region where pickup trucks remain an important vehicle category.

Mitsubishi To Benefit From Higher Production Volumes

For Mitsubishi Motors, the agreement is expected to increase production volumes and improve capacity utilisation at its manufacturing facility in Thailand, where the Triton is produced.

The arrangement is intended to create benefits for both companies by allowing Honda to expand its product portfolio while enabling Mitsubishi Motors to make better use of its existing production capabilities.

The two automakers will continue to explore opportunities under their strategic partnership. Honda, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan are also expected to deepen their collaboration to improve competitiveness and respond to diverse customer needs by making better use of their respective products, technologies and resources.