Honda Transalp May Make A Comeback In 2021

Honda may be looking at reviving the Honda Transalp from its past, just like what the Japanese two-wheeler giant did with the Africa Twin. Earlier reports from Europe and even Japan had suggested that with the new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin coming in, Honda may be looking to fill the void with a smaller, middleweight adventure bike, possibly an Africa Twin with a 750-850 cc engine to take on the likes of the KTM 790 Adventure, Yamaha Tenere 700, and even the Triumph Tiger 900. But now, it seems that just like what Honda did with the Africa Twin, reviving an old name from its history, the same could be true for the new middleweight adventure bike.

The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a completely new electronics suite, new ECU, new fuelling and more

The Japanese brand already has the Honda NC750X in its global line-up, but at the moment, there's nothing in its arsenal to take on the middleweight adventure rivals. The NC750X is more of a touring bike, and what is the need of the hour apparently, is a middleweight machine that can take on some off-road abuse, and be as capable as any of its rivals. So, the idea doing the rounds is that Honda is looking to possibly introduce a 800-850 cc machine, with a 21-inch front wheel, which will be off-road capable, and instead of using the Africa Twin name, the Japanese brand may revive the Honda Transalp name, which has been in service for well over two decades, but could do with a good shot in the arm revival.

Either ways, it's only a matter of time now. The middleweight adventure bike, whether it will be a smaller Africa Twin, or a new and revived Transalp, is likely to debut as a 2021, or even a 2022 model. And it will offer affordability, accessibility and will easy to ride, even for riders with less off-road and adventure experience. So, the future does sound interesting in the ADV space.

