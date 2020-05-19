Honda Will Continue To Offer The 4th Gen City Alongside The New-Gen Model

The upcoming fifth-generation Honda City is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks, and now we have information that the company will continue to sell the existing model alongside the new-gen Honda City. The fourth-gen Honda City is already BS6 compliant, which means the carmaker can continue to produce it in India, and by having both models, the company intends to offer a wider range of options for customers. It is the first time that the company will be adopting this strategy for a product in India, and the information was shared with us by Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India in the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP.

Also Read: Honda City: Old Vs New

Honda City 9.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

When asked if Honda plans to phase out the fourth-gen model, Goel said, "The current City, the fourth generation as we call it, is also BS6 certified, and we were selling the BS6 certified, current City before the lockdown happened. So, technically, we can keep producing it, and we intend to keep offering the fourth and the new fifth-generation City parallelly to offer a wider choice to the customers, across various price bands, and also, there has been a demand from various people. It happens with almost every generation of the City, as to 'why do you need to discontinue this'. So, respecting the opinion, I think we intend to keep both the fourth and the fifth generation of the City together. So that customers depending on who likes what and what price point suits which customer, we have a great lot of option available to satisfy all our customers."

Also Read: New-Gen Honda City: What To Expect

The fifth-gen Honda City will be offered in both petrol and diesel option, while the fourth-gen model will continue to be petrol only

Now, this is not the first time that we have seen a carmaker simultaneously sell two different generations of a model in India. Maruti Suzuki has been selling the previous-gen Dzire for the fleet market, whereas, Hyundai India, too follows this strategy with the previous-gen Grand i10 and Xcent. So, when asked whether Honda too only plans to offer the lower variants of the older City to make to maintain a lower price point, Goel said, "I think City has been a car, which has been a highly desirable brand, and it has been kind of a benchmark, so to say. A car which everybody wants to drive in that segment and therefore most customers, of the City, in any generation have always preferred to own a kind of a loaded version. So, I do not, obviously intend to sell a bare version of the old City just to keep the price point low, that's not the intent."

Also Read: 2020 Honda City Receives 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Safety Rating

The fourth-generation Honda City is currently offered in seven variants and is powered by only a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which is now BS6 compliant and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while a CVT automatic gearbox is optional. Rakesh Goel has confirmed that the car will continue to remain a petrol-only model, however, the new-generation City will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol version of the new-gen Honda City will share its powertrain with the older model, the diesel version will get a new oil burner. Transmission options for the new Honda City are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.