Honda WR-V Facelift Spotted At Dealership Yard, Ahead Of Official Launch

Images of the upcoming Honda WR-V facelift have surfaced online and this time around we get to see the cabin of the car, along with some new features.

The Honda WR-V facelift comes with a bunch of cosmetic changes along with new and updated features

Highlights

  • The Honda WR-V facelift will be launched in India soon
  • The WR-V facelift gets a new grille, LED projector headlamps & new bumper
  • The WR-V facelift will get both petrol and diesel engines

Images of the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift have surfaced online, and the car has been spotted at a dealership yard. The updated WR-V was already supposed to be on sale, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the carmaker had to postpone the launch. With lockdown 4.0 in place and Honda has now partially resumed operations. While it is yet to commence production, the company has already opened close to 200 dealerships across the country, and the fact that we are seeing the car at one of the dealer's stockyard indicates that the launch could be closer than expected.

Also Read: 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift: Things We Know So Far

Honda WR-V

8.15 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda WR-V

Now, Honda released an official picture of the 2020 WR-V facelift earlier in March 2020 and opened pre-bookings as well. However, this is the first time that we get to see more of the facelifted model, in addition to the updated cabin. On the outside, the car now comes with a new grille, revised front bumper with more sculpted lines, new housing for the fog lamps, and a silver faux skid plate. The WR-V also features a set of new LED projector headlamps, with LED daytime running lamps and wrench-shaped, fat chrome slat. The profile, however, looks unchanged, in fact, you even get the same set of alloy wheels. The rear section too looks similar, but the spy photos do reveal a set of new LED taillamps with smoked treatment.

Also Read: Honda Car India Begins Taking Pre-Launch Bookings For New WR-V Facelift

ja29mu2s

The Honda WR-V Facelift will come in both petrol and diesel engine options and both will be BS6

As for the cabin, the overall design appears to remain unchanged, however, the car does seem to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system with lesser buttons for in-car functions. It will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. One of the big highlights of the WR-V was the electric sunroof, and the car will continue to offer it, along with safety features dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, and rear parking camera, among few others. The car will also get cruise control as part of the new package.

91dh39tk

The cabin of the Honda WR-V Facelift largely remains unchanged but it does come with a new touchscreen infotainment system

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will continue to be offered in both petrol and diesel engines, and of course, both will be BS6 compliant. The former will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel version, on the other hand, will come with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC engine turned to churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. And this one will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. So far, there is no clarity whether there will be an automatic variant or not.

0 Comments

Source: Indian Auto Information/Instagram

