Honda XR 300L, XR 300 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.83 Lakh

Just a few weeks after the launch of the Honda Rebel 300 and Honda CB500, Honda Motorcycles India has now launched its made-in-India Honda XR 300L and Honda XR300 Rally motorcycles. Prices for both motorcycles start at Rs 1.83 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh, respectively. Pre-bookings have commenced for both models.

Both bikes fall into the entry-level dual-purpose segment, which is currently dominated by the likes of the Hero XPulse 210 and, to some extent, the Kawasaki KLX 230. The XR300L and XR300 Rally are based on the same 293.5cc single-cylinder platform, but each has a distinct use case, with the Rally version adding touring-focused equipment.

Powertrain and Chassis

Currently, Honda has not disclosed the official power figures, but we have learnt that the XR300L and the XR300 Rally will be powered by the same 293.5cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that was offered with the now-discontinued Honda CB300F.

While the engine registers 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, it is also the same motor powering the XR 300L Tornado in the South American markets, registering slightly more power and torque. So, expect these bikes to offer similar power figures. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

The Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels and feature disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Based on the Brazil-spec models, the suspension hardware comprises a Showa telescopic fork with 221mm of travel and a Showa Pro-Link monoshock with seven-step preload adjustability and 227mm of travel.