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Honda XR 300L, XR 300 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.83 Lakh

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 5 October 2026, 22:51 IST
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Honda XR 300L, XR 300 Rally Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.83 Lakh
Highlights
  • Powered by a 293.5cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine.
  • Targets the entry-level dual-purpose segment.
  • May produce 24.3 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque.

Just a few weeks after the launch of the Honda Rebel 300 and Honda CB500, Honda Motorcycles India has now launched its made-in-India Honda XR 300L and Honda XR300 Rally motorcycles. Prices for both motorcycles start at Rs 1.83 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh, respectively. Pre-bookings have commenced for both models.

Honda XR 300 L XR 300 Rally India Debut

Both bikes fall into the entry-level dual-purpose segment, which is currently dominated by the likes of the Hero XPulse 210 and, to some extent, the Kawasaki KLX 230. The XR300L and XR300 Rally are based on the same 293.5cc single-cylinder platform, but each has a distinct use case, with the Rally version adding touring-focused equipment.

2026 Honda XR 300 Rally m12

Powertrain and Chassis

2026 Honda XR 300 L m1

Currently, Honda has not disclosed the official power figures, but we have learnt that the XR300L and the XR300 Rally will be powered by the same 293.5cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that was offered with the now-discontinued Honda CB300F.

2026 Honda XR 300 L m6

While the engine registers 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, it is also the same motor powering the XR 300L Tornado in the South American markets, registering slightly more power and torque. So, expect these bikes to offer similar power figures. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

2026 Honda XR 300 Rally m7

The Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels and feature disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Based on the Brazil-spec models, the suspension hardware comprises a Showa telescopic fork with 221mm of travel and a Showa Pro-Link monoshock with seven-step preload adjustability and 227mm of travel.

# Honda XR 300L# Honda XR 300 Rally# Honda XR 300L India debut# Honda XR 300L details# Honda XR launched# Honda XR Features# Honda XR 300 Rally details# Bikes# Cover Story
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

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