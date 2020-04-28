New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda, Yamaha Prepare To Resume Operations In India

While Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has sought permission from the government to open its plants, India Yamaha is also keen to start production.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda and Yamaha prepare to resume manufacturing operations after lockdown is lifted

Highlights

  • Auto manufacturers have been suffering huge losses due to the lockdown
  • All manufacturing plants and dealerships remain shut around India
  • India is the world's largest two-wheeler market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and India Yamaha Motor are keen to resume manufacturing operations at their respective plants after the lockdown is lifted. India has been under a complete lockdown since March 24, 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak which has crippled industry around the world. India's automakers, including two-wheeler manufacturers in the world's largest two-wheeler market have been suffering heavy losses during this time, with plants and dealerships shut down across the country as India tries to prevent the highly contagious COVID-19 virus from spreading further.

Also Read: HMSI Contributes Highest To Honda's Global Production

According to reports, HMSI has already sought permission to open its plants, and Yamaha is keen to start production in compliance with new protocols laid down by the government. However, both India Yamaha and HMSI will likely take some time to kickstart operations with many component suppliers also shut in the current lockdown. At the same time, it may take some time for workers to return from their native places, without public transport, including railways, in-land and air travel being resumed. While May 3, 2020 is till when the lockdown will be in force, it is generally expected that the countrywide lockdown will be extended, with some specific relaxations with guidelines announced in the next few weeks for a few sectors, including manufacturing.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Resume Operations In Aurangabad, Rudrapur Plants

0 Comments

HMSI has four manufacturing manufacturing plants at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat, with total installed production capacity of 64 lakh units par annum. India Yamaha has three manufacturing plants at Faridabad in Haryana, Surajpur, in Uttar Pradesh, and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honda models

Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 7.45 - 9.41 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.15 - 10.35 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 43.21 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants
Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities