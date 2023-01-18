Hop Electric Launches High-Speed Variant Of Leo Electric Scooter

Jaipur-based electric vehicle start-up, Hop Electric, has launched a new high-speed version of its top-selling electric scooter Leo. While the company has not shared the exact price of the new Hop Leo Hi-Speed, it has said that the electric scooter will be priced around Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom, Jaipur) approx. The company says that the new Leo HS will be available in showrooms starting January 2023 and interested customers can visit the nearest Hop Experience Centre to purchase the new Leo HS. The scooter can also be booked on Hop Electric’s website.

In terms of technical specifications, the new Hop Leo HS comes with a 2.1 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack that can deliver a range of up to 120 km on a single charge. The battery powers a BLDC hub motor that can generate up to 2.9 bhp, while the max torque at the wheel is 90 Nm. The Leo HS will come with a top speed of 52 kmph compared to the 25 kmph top speed of the low-speed Hop Leo. Hop is also offering the scooter with an 850 W smart charger, which can juice up the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours.

The new Hop Leo HS also comes with four riding modes: Eco-Power-Sport and Reverse mode, and it has a climbing ability of up to 12 degrees. As for the cycle parts, the electric scooter comes with telescopic forks up front, while the rear suspension is a hydraulic spring-loaded shock absorber. The braking duties are handled by disc units at both ends, which also come with a Combi-brake system and regenerative braking. The scooter runs on a set of 10-inch alloy wheels, which are shod in 90/90-R10 for both the front and rear. The electric scooter has a ground clearance of 160 mm, and the loading capacity is 160 kg. The IP rating is IP 67/65, making it waterproof and dustproof.

In terms of other features, the Hop LEO comes with an LCD digital display, equipped with a third-party GPS tracker as an optional extra. The scooter is available in five different colours - Black, White, Grey, Blue, and Red.