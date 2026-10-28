How To Settle Pending Traffic E-Challans At National Lok Adalat: Step-By-Step Guide To Getting Fines Waived Or Reduced

Eligible traffic challans can be considered for settlement at the National Lok Adalat. The process allows motorists and the relevant authorities to resolve eligible disputes without going through a prolonged court process, provided the offence can legally be settled. However, attending the Lok Adalat does not automatically reduce or waive your fine.

The amount payable depends on the offence, the applicable rules and the settlement reached during the proceedings. Some challans may qualify for settlement, while others may be excluded or require a different legal process. Never assume that you will receive a discount simply because you attend the hearing.

Which Traffic Challans Are Eligible for National Lok Adalat?

National Lok Adalat can take up compoundable traffic challans, including eligible matters pending before the courts, but the relevant authorities determine which cases can be listed for a particular session.

Before proceeding, check the following:

Pending compoundable challans: These may qualify if they fall within the session's eligibility rules.

These may qualify if they fall within the session's eligibility rules. Challans pending in virtual courts: Some sessions accept eligible challans that have already moved to the virtual court system.

Some sessions accept eligible challans that have already moved to the virtual court system. Old challans: The authorities may specify a cut-off date, meaning only challans issued or pending before that date can be considered.

The authorities may specify a cut-off date, meaning only challans issued or pending before that date can be considered. Non-compoundable offences: These cannot be settled through Lok Adalat if the law does not permit a compromise.

These cannot be settled through Lok Adalat if the law does not permit a compromise. Challans not listed for the session: You may need to follow the normal payment, grievance or court procedure instead.

Eligibility can change between sessions and states. Always check the latest notice issued by your State Legal Services Authority or traffic police department before trying to book a hearing.

How to Settle Pending Traffic E-Challans at National Lok Adalat

Follow these steps to prepare your challan for settlement.

Step 1: Check Your Pending Challans Online

Start by checking which challans are outstanding against your vehicle. Visit the official Parivahan e-Challan portal and enter the requested vehicle or challan details to view the available records.

Check the offence, issue date, amount and current status of each challan. This helps you identify which matters may be eligible and whether any challan has already moved to a court or virtual court.

Step 2: Check Whether Your Challan Is Eligible

Once you have identified the pending challans, visit your state's Legal Services Authority website or the relevant traffic police website. Look for the latest National Lok Adalat notice, which should explain the eligible categories, cut-off dates and any special instructions for traffic challans.

Do not assume that every challan visible on Parivahan will be accepted. Some sessions limit eligibility to selected offences or challans pending up to a specified date, so confirm the requirements before proceeding.

Step 3:

Check whether the authorities have opened an online facility to download the required slip if your challan qualifies. Make sure that you follow the portal's instructions to enter the details of your vehicle or challan, then complete any verification and select the eligible challans.

Download and save the generated slip, then check the court complex that has been assigned to you along with the court number and reporting time. If the portal is closed down or you notice that the download limit has been reached then follow the latest official instructions instead of relying on an unofficial agent.

Step 4: Prepare Your Documents

Keep the documents needed to identify your vehicle and verify the challan. The exact requirements can vary by state and session, so follow the checklist in the official notice.

It is sensible to carry:

Printed Lok Adalat challan slip or appointment confirmation

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Driving licence

Government-issued photo identification

Copies or details of the pending challans

Relevant supporting documents if you are disputing an error

Keep digital copies as a backup, but carry physical copies wherever the notice requires them. Check that the vehicle number and challan details match the records before leaving for the hearing.

Step 5: Attend the Designated Court

Reach the court complex that is mentioned on your slip. Staff will provide instructions on the slip. Do not assume you can attend any Lok Adalat venue, as your challan may already be assigned to a particular court or bench.

There will be a hearing at the court for your ticket. At this hearing, you explain your request by providing the documents that matter in your case. Any rules that are applicable will be applied to your case to discuss a settlement. This means that you should confirm the final payable amount before proceeding.

Step 6: Pay the Settled Amount and Keep Proof

When your challan gets settled, you will get further instructions from the court. Just make sure that after your challan gets settled, you keep proof of these proceedings by requesting an official receipt or a settlement record.

Now, if you have multiple challans against one vehicle, then it becomes even more important for you to keep this proof safe, because losing it could cause more difficulties and stretch the process longer. After you have kept your proof, confirm once again that your record has been updated online as well. If there is any case an event in which your paid challan continues to show as outstanding, then reach out to the relevant authority to clear this up.

What If You Cannot Download the Challan Slip?

A missing download option does not necessarily mean that your challan has disappeared or been cleared. The challan may not be eligible for that session, the download window may not be open, or the portal may have reached its permitted capacity.

First, check the latest notice on the relevant traffic police or State Legal Services Authority website. If your challan is not eligible, you can check whether it can be paid through the official Parivahan e-Challan portal or handled through Virtual Courts , depending on its current status.

Can You Settle a Traffic Challan Through Virtual Court Instead?

Yes, where the challan is available through the virtual court system, you may be able to pay it online or request to contest it. These are separate options, so read the case details carefully before selecting one.

If you choose to contest the challan, the portal can provide details of the court and hearing date assigned to the case. If you pay online, save the receipt and check that the payment has been recorded successfully. Do not assume that paying through Virtual Courts is the same as receiving a settlement through National Lok Adalat.

What If Your Traffic Challan Is Incorrect?

If you believe the challan was issued incorrectly, check the violation details and available evidence before paying it. You can use the relevant traffic police department's official grievance process or contest the matter through the appropriate court procedure. Delhi motorists, for example, can find guidance through the Delhi Traffic Police website.

If you choose to raise a dispute, keep any useful supporting material, such as photographs, payment records or documents showing that the vehicle details are incorrect. Explain the issue clearly and follow the instructions provided by the relevant authority.

National Lok Adalat Traffic Challan Checklist

What to check Why it matters Challan status Confirms whether the challan remains outstanding Eligibility notice Establishes whether the offence can be considered Cut-off date Prevents you from relying on an outdated notice Downloaded slip Identifies the assigned venue and hearing details Required documents Helps avoid delays at the hearing Final settlement amount Confirms what you must pay Official receipt Provides proof that the payment or settlement was completed

When Is the Next National Lok Adalat?

National Lok Adalats are organised periodically across India, but individual states may issue their own notices or reschedule sessions. The published 2026 national schedule lists 12 December 2026 as the next scheduled National Lok Adalat date, although you should confirm the latest announcement for your state before making arrangements.

For Delhi motorists, the National Lok Adalat scheduled for 25 October 2026 has already passed. Check the Delhi State Legal Services Authority notifications and the Delhi Traffic Police website for the next applicable session and its eligibility rules.

Settle Your Traffic Challan Without Guesswork

National Lok Adalat offers a useful route for resolving eligible pending traffic challans, but the process starts with checking the rules for your particular session. Confirm eligibility, download the required slip, attend the assigned hearing and retain the official settlement receipt. Most importantly, treat a fine reduction as a possible outcome, not a guaranteed discount.